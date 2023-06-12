Hrithik-Saba At A Wedding Reception

Producer Madhu Mantena and yoga guru and Rediff.com Contributor Ira Trivedi wed on June 11 in Mumbai, and hosted a reception to celebrate with their starry friends.

Stars attended the mehendi ceremony.

The newlyweds.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan. Madhu had produced Hrithik's Super 30.

Madhu, along with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vikas Bahl, had co-founded Phantom Films and produced movies like Rajkummar Rao's Queen. Here, the actor, arrives with wife Patralekhaa.

Ishika Mohan and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat.

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani look refreshed after holidaying in the Maldives.

Sara Ali Khan has good reason to glow.

Sonakshi Sinha arrives with buddy Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal.

Kartik Aaryan doesn't mind the blues.

Sonali Kulkarni, in shades of pink.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl.

Malaika Parekh and Zayed Khan.

Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh.

Renu and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan.

Sunita and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Mukesh Bhatt with son Vishesh Bhatt and daughter-in-law Kanika Parab.

Sapna and Hichki Director Siddharth Malhotra.

Poonam Dhillon with son Anmol Thakeria.

Ahmed Khan with wife Shaira and sons Azaan and Subhaan.

Atul Agnihotri with wife Alvira, centre, and daughter Alizeh, right.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan; his famous father sang Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass at the reception.

Fardeen Khan and Vivek Oberoi.

Boney Kapoor, Aanand L Rai and Subhash Ghai.