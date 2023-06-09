Sonnalli-Ashesh's Star-Studded Reception

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani wed in an intimate gurdwara wedding in Mumbai.

Sonnalli's Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Kartik Aaryan attended the wedding, but not the reception.

The gorgeous couple.

Sonnalli glows in a silver lehenga while Ashesh opts for a monochrome ensemble.

Sonnalli rose to fame in 2011 with her role in Luv Ranjan's surprise hit, Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Before entering the film industry, she was a model and had also participated in the Miss India Worldwide competition.

She has featured in films like High Jack, Ishq Da Rog and Jai Mummy Di among others.

Nushrratt Bharuccha co-starred with Sonnalli in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies.

Raai Laxmi was among the performers at Sonnalli's reception.

Actor Sahil Salathia, who performed with Laxmi, says, "Sonnalli is like family to us and the three of us have been the thickest of friends for years. We can't contain our excitement to perform at the reception. It's a very special performance and we have picked eight songs for an eight-minute piece. It has a voice-over and depicts Sonnalli and Ashesh's love story, from how they met, what happened in between and how they decided to get married."

Rajkummar Rao arrives with wife Patralekhaa.

Luv Ranjan gave Sonnalli a break with the Pyaar Ka Punchnamamovies. She also starred in his production Wedding Pullav and Jai Mummy Di besides doing a cameo in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Wedding Pullav leading lady Akansha Ranjan arrives with husband Aditya Seal.

Sunny Singh starred opposite Sonnalli's in Jai Mummy Di.

Varun Sharma had a cameo in Jai Mummy Di.

Omkar Kapoor worked with Sonnalli in Pyaar Ka Punchnaama.

Shenaz Treasury.

Television actress Sumona Chakravarti is Ashesh's friend.

Karan V Grover with wife Poppy Jabbal.

Shama Sikander and husband James Milliron.

Mona and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Ravie Dubey.

With inputs from ANI