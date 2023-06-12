Varun Tej, Lavanya Get Engaged

IMAGE: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Tej/Instagram

Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged over the weekend.

The actors, who have featured together in Mister and Antariksh 9000 kmph, shared the news on their Instagram handles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Tej/Instagram

'Found my Lav @itsmelavanya', Varun, 33, writes, along with pictures from the ceremony.

Lavanya, 32, writes, '2016 Found my forever!'

IMAGE: Varun and Lavanya show their engagement rings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Tej/Instagram

Tej is actor-producer Nagendra Babu's son. He is the nephew of movie stars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

IMAGE: Varun and Lavanya with Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Kondidela. Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Varun's cousins are Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed Lavanya to the family and posted, 'Welcome to the Konidela family dearest Lavanya Looking forward to celebrating my dearest thodi kodalu. Varunnnnnn soooooo happy for you.'

Lavanya grew up in Dehradun and won Femina Miss Uttarakhand in 2006.

She made her acting debut with the Hindi television show Pyaar Ka Bandhan before venturing into the Telugu industry with 2012's Andala Rakshasi.