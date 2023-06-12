Rajkummar-Patralekha Are Wedding-Ready

Producer Madhu Mantena wed yoga guru and Rediff.com Contributor Ira Trivedi on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Mumbai.

Masaba Gupta -- who used to be married to Madhu -- also wed a second time in January.

Quite a few celebrities attended the wedding and reception. But first, a look at the star-studded mehendi ceremony, held the day before the wedding.

Ira and Madhu pose for the photographers after the mehendi ceremony.

Nice designs!

Hrithik Roshan arrives to congratulate his Super 30 producer.

Aamir Khan may have had memory problems in Ghajini, but he remembers to congratulate the producer of his blockbuster film.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao.

Abbas Tyrewala, who wrote the zingy dialogues for Pathaan, escorts his writer-director wife Paakhi.

Krishika and Sunil Lulla.

Gaurie Pandit and Nikhil Dwivedi.

Producer Srishti Behl Arya.

