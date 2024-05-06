News
Third Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

Third Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

By REDIFF NEWS
May 06, 2024 08:59 IST
IMAGE: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy at an election meeting in support of Atram Suguna, the party candidate for the Adilabad seat, for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, May 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The third phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 94 seats will take place on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, covering 12 states.

 

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, when it comes to educational background, the maximum (225) number of candidates are 12th pass.

18 candidates are illiterates.

408 candidates belong to the 41 to 50 age group. Only one candidate is in the 81 to 90 age group.

Of the 1,332 candidates in the poll fray, 90.92 per cent or 1,211 candidates are male candidates.

9.08 per cent or 121 candidates are women candidates in the third phase.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

