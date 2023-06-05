Rakul's Bikini Beach Holiday

Rakul Singh is living it up in the Maldives, and she has pictures to prove it!

What's better than a vacation in the archipelago? Having a photoshoot to go along with it.

It starts with a red bikini with a matching shrug.

Sharing the pictures, Rakul writes, 'Wild and free, just like the sea.'

She changes into an orange cut-out outfit, which she describes as a 'mermaid' dress.

It sure makes her happy.

Making gorgeous pictures against the deep blues.

She changes into a yellow bikini to match with the sunny day.

Sunglasses complete the look.

Rakul says she is 'chirpy and happy'.

Rakul captures 'magic moments' in the 'magic light'.

A peek into Rakul's room.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Oh, and that's beau Jackky Bhagnani though R&J haven't posed together for pictures.