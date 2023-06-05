News
Rakul's Bikini Beach Holiday

Rakul's Bikini Beach Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 05, 2023 13:37 IST
Rakul Singh is living it up in the Maldives, and she has pictures to prove it!

 

What's better than a vacation in the archipelago? Having a photoshoot to go along with it.

 

It starts with a red bikini with a matching shrug.

 

Sharing the pictures, Rakul writes, 'Wild and free, just like the sea.'

 

She changes into an orange cut-out outfit, which she describes as a 'mermaid' dress.

 

It sure makes her happy.

 

Making gorgeous pictures against the deep blues.

 

She changes into a yellow bikini to match with the sunny day.

 

Sunglasses complete the look.

 

Rakul says she is 'chirpy and happy'.

 

Rakul captures 'magic moments' in the 'magic light'.

 

A peek into Rakul's room.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Oh, and that's beau Jackky Bhagnani though R&J haven't posed together for pictures.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
