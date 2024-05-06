News
Rediff.com  » News » These Two Exam Toppers Will Win Your Heart

These Two Exam Toppers Will Win Your Heart

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Last updated on: May 06, 2024 09:04 IST
IMAGE: She cleared her Class 12 UP board exams in the first division.
He secured All-India Rank 1 in JEE Mains.
This is why their stories are inspirational.
Photographs: ANI

How UMEED is making women independent.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Kashmir's golden sarson ke khet.

A rather expensive tea...

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Why This 17-Year-Old Girl Is Inspirational
Location: Bareilly

Last year, on her birthday, this 17-year-old girl was pushed onto the path of a moving train by a stalker. She lost both her legs and her left arm, above her elbow.

She could have lost her courage but she determinedly -- in the midst of her treatment -- studied for her Class 12 exams which she has cleared in the first division.

And now, refusing to let this tragedy affect her or mourning the fact that she can no longer become a doctor, this braveheart wants to prepare for the UPSC exam.

All Videos: ANI

 

Beautiful Yellow Blooms, As Far As The Eye Can See
Location: Awantipora

When the mustard fields in Kashmir flower, they paint the valley golden.

 

Tea That Costs...
Location: Darjeeling

How much would you pay for a cup of tea?

Would you pay this much?

 

How UMEED Is Making Women Independent
Location: Rajouri

These 15 women in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have become self-reliant entrepreneurs.

 

 

The Farmer's Son Who Stood First In JEE
Location: Nagpur

Gajare Nilkrishna, ranked No. 1 across India in the JEE exams, had these tips to share for those who plan on taking this tough exam.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

