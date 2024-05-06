These Two Exam Toppers Will Win Your Heart

IMAGE: She cleared her Class 12 UP board exams in the first division.

He secured All-India Rank 1 in JEE Mains.

This is why their stories are inspirational.

How UMEED is making women independent.

Also see: Kashmir's golden sarson ke khet.

A rather expensive tea...

Why This 17-Year-Old Girl Is Inspirational

Location: Bareilly

Last year, on her birthday, this 17-year-old girl was pushed onto the path of a moving train by a stalker. She lost both her legs and her left arm, above her elbow.

She could have lost her courage but she determinedly -- in the midst of her treatment -- studied for her Class 12 exams which she has cleared in the first division.

And now, refusing to let this tragedy affect her or mourning the fact that she can no longer become a doctor, this braveheart wants to prepare for the UPSC exam.

Beautiful Yellow Blooms, As Far As The Eye Can See

Location: Awantipora

When the mustard fields in Kashmir flower, they paint the valley golden.

Tea That Costs...

Location: Darjeeling

How much would you pay for a cup of tea?

Would you pay this much?

How UMEED Is Making Women Independent

Location: Rajouri

These 15 women in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have become self-reliant entrepreneurs.

The Farmer's Son Who Stood First In JEE

Location: Nagpur

Gajare Nilkrishna, ranked No. 1 across India in the JEE exams, had these tips to share for those who plan on taking this tough exam.

