Adipurush's Advance Bookings Look Good

Adipurush's Advance Bookings Look Good

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
June 12, 2023 11:24 IST
IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been doing superb business at the box office, with its second weekend bringing in Rs 16.20 crore (Rs 162 million).

Compare this with the first weekend collections of Rs 22.59 crore (Rs 225.9 million) and you will see how well the numbers are holding up.

In fact, the film looks set to go past the Rs 60 crore (Rs 600 million) mark. From there, one waits to see the kind of hold it has after the release of Adipurush and Flash, which are really big movies, and made for the big screen.

 

 

IMAGE: Prabhas in Adipurush.

Adipurush is expected to continue the good run that the theatrical business is seeing of late, with hits like The Kerala Story, Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

As things stand today, Adipurush may take an opening of Rs 20 crore-Rs 25 crore (Rs 200 million-Rs 250 million), just in its Hindi version.

As advance booking catches momentum, chances are that the film may open bigger.

Prabhas' last release was Saaho, back in 2019, so it's about time that he regains his audience.

There is a lot of hope riding on this biggie.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

JOGINDER TUTEJA
