Deepika's GLAMOROUS Maternity Fashion

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first baby in September.
After announcing the good news in February, Dips has been keeping a low profile.
But whenever the actress has stepped out, she's made sure to keep it stylish and uber glam.
Namrata Thakker takes a look at Deepika's maternity fashion.
At Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding ceremony, Deepika Padukone looked radiant in a sindoor red Anarkali suit.
What made it even more exquisite is her choker neckpiece. Click here to know why.
At the sangeet ceremony, Dips looked regal in a stunning custom-made organza sari by Torani.
Whether you are pregnant or not, a classic black body-con dress can never go wrong.
The bump, of course, made it even prettier, and Deepika was a gorgeous sight at the trailer launch of her blockbuster, Kalki 2898 AD.
In February, Dips attended the BAFTAs in a shimmery sequinned sari, designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Who doesn't love classy with a whole lot of bling, right?
The gorgeous mama-to-be is a bright ray of sunshine in this yellow Gauri and Nainika dress.
It's simple, it's comfy and a summer staple if you're expecting.
Deepika keeps it casual yet chic in a head-to-toe white ensemble while attending Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.
Another black outfit done right.
Deepika donned a beautiful floor-length princess cut gown for the Ambani-Merchant prę-wedding festivities and she totally nailed it.
Deepika looks so elegant in this gold and black lehenga-choli teamed with chunky traditional jewellery and a sleek hair do.
Channelling her inner desi girl in this stunning red sari, Deepika sure knows how to turn heads with her maternity fashion.