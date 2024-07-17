News
Deepika's GLAMOROUS Maternity Fashion

Deepika's GLAMOROUS Maternity Fashion

By NAMRATA THAKKER
July 17, 2024 08:55 IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first baby in September.

After announcing the good news in February, Dips has been keeping a low profile.

But whenever the actress has stepped out, she's made sure to keep it stylish and uber glam.

Namrata Thakker takes a look at Deepika's maternity fashion.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

At Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding ceremony, Deepika Padukone looked radiant in a sindoor red Anarkali suit.

What made it even more exquisite is her choker neckpiece. Click here to know why.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

At the sangeet ceremony, Dips looked regal in a stunning custom-made organza sari by Torani.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Whether you are pregnant or not, a classic black body-con dress can never go wrong.

The bump, of course, made it even prettier, and Deepika was a gorgeous sight at the trailer launch of her blockbuster, Kalki 2898 AD.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

In February, Dips attended the BAFTAs in a shimmery sequinned sari, designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Who doesn't love classy with a whole lot of bling, right?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

The gorgeous mama-to-be is a bright ray of sunshine in this yellow Gauri and Nainika dress.

It's simple, it's comfy and a summer staple if you're expecting.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika keeps it casual yet chic in a head-to-toe white ensemble while attending Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Another black outfit done right.

Deepika donned a beautiful floor-length princess cut gown for the Ambani-Merchant prę-wedding festivities and she totally nailed it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika looks so elegant in this gold and black lehenga-choli teamed with chunky traditional jewellery and a sleek hair do.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Channelling her inner desi girl in this stunning red sari, Deepika sure knows how to turn heads with her maternity fashion.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
