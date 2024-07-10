News
Deepika In Kalki: What Ranveer Thought

Deepika In Kalki: What Ranveer Thought

Source: ANI
July 10, 2024 11:18 IST
Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally reacted to the success of her latest film, Kalki 2898 AD.

The mom-to-be took to her Instagram account to share a video showcasing the reaction of her husband and fans, who enjoyed the show at a cinema hall.

'It's really trippy to see a movie like this where her character is pregnant and she is pregnant and it's like (holds his head in disbelief) what is happening?' Ranveer says in the video.

Expressing her delight, Deepika says, 'I don't know what to feel. I'm just a bit overwhelmed with the reactions.'

 

