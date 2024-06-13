The Magnificent Deepika Padukone

Behind every picture-perfect sartorial moment by Deepika Padukone is oodles of confidence, swag and an edginess that only this towering beauty can nail.
The internet is hooked onto her smart, sexy outfits and why not? It's impossible to not be fascinated by the creations she wears and the aplomb with which she carries them.
The Kalki actor's ensembles are fiercely original and showcase her personality.
She doesn't need to chase trends because whatever she wears is... well, suffice to say, style ki line yahan se shuru hoti hain doston.