News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » The Magnificent Deepika Padukone

The Magnificent Deepika Padukone

By REDIFF STYLE
June 13, 2024 08:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Behind every picture-perfect sartorial moment by Deepika Padukone is oodles of confidence, swag and an edginess that only this towering beauty can nail.  

The internet is hooked onto her smart, sexy outfits and why not? It's impossible to not be fascinated by the creations she wears and the aplomb with which she carries them.

The Kalki actor's ensembles are fiercely original and showcase her personality.  

She doesn't need to chase trends because whatever she wears is... well, suffice to say, style ki line yahan se shuru hoti hain doston

IMAGE: Deepika gives off Audrey Hepburn vibes. 
A winged eyeliner, red lips and stunning emeralds complete the look. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Doesn't she remind you of those gorgeous Bond girls in these head-to-toe beige separates? 

 

IMAGE: Which is not to say that she can't rock the desi look. Brides-to-be, take note!

 

IMAGE: Black and gold has never looked so good. 

 

IMAGE: What a bright, happy look. Yellow certainly makes this mom-to-be smile. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Sensational Shalini
Sensational Shalini
Aishwarya Is All Things Cute
Aishwarya Is All Things Cute
Bold, Fabulous Ruhani
Bold, Fabulous Ruhani
The Super Villain Special Quiz
The Super Villain Special Quiz
Doda attacks: 4 sketches released, reward Rs 20 lakh
Doda attacks: 4 sketches released, reward Rs 20 lakh
Results 2024: What Lies Ahead For India
Results 2024: What Lies Ahead For India
T20 WC PIX: Rutherford's fifty rallies West Indies
T20 WC PIX: Rutherford's fifty rallies West Indies

More like this

Isn't Deepika The Hottest Mommy-To-Be?

Isn't Deepika The Hottest Mommy-To-Be?

Aditi Will Take Your Breath Away!

Aditi Will Take Your Breath Away!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances