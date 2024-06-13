The Magnificent Deepika Padukone

Behind every picture-perfect sartorial moment by Deepika Padukone is oodles of confidence, swag and an edginess that only this towering beauty can nail.

The internet is hooked onto her smart, sexy outfits and why not? It's impossible to not be fascinated by the creations she wears and the aplomb with which she carries them.

The Kalki actor's ensembles are fiercely original and showcase her personality.

She doesn't need to chase trends because whatever she wears is... well, suffice to say, style ki line yahan se shuru hoti hain doston.

IMAGE: Deepika gives off Audrey Hepburn vibes.

A winged eyeliner, red lips and stunning emeralds complete the look.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Doesn't she remind you of those gorgeous Bond girls in these head-to-toe beige separates?

IMAGE: Which is not to say that she can't rock the desi look. Brides-to-be, take note!

IMAGE: Black and gold has never looked so good.

IMAGE: What a bright, happy look. Yellow certainly makes this mom-to-be smile.