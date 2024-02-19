Deepika's Stunning BAFTA Look

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous at the BAFTAs 2024.

The actor wore a gold and silver-hued Sabyasachi sari with sequins work all over it. She paired it with a matching blouse with strappy sleeves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

This is Deepika's first time at the BAFTAs and she treated fans with a glimpse of her look on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika was among the presenters at the awards ceremony.

She presented the award for the Best Film not in the English language to Director Jonathan Glazer for his Polish film, The Zone Of Interest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Other presenters at the event were footballer David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton), Hugh Grant and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

The BAFTAs were held at London's Royal Festival Hall, which serves as the ceremony's venue for the second year in a row after several years at tje Royal Albert Hall.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominated the awards with seven wins, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy) and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr).