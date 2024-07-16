The SHAADI: Like Athiya's Earrings? VOTE!

Film folk looked like a million bucks at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding festivities. But apart from the designer saris and lehengas, the ladies wore some exquisite jewellery pieces too.

Namrata Thakker picks the glamorous divas who served us some delectable looks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shri Paramani Jewels/Instagram

Athiya Shetty's miniature art-inspired dangling earrings perfectly complements her desi girl sari look at the Ambani wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

While Bhumi Pednekar's sculpted sari by Gaurav Gupta was a standout piece at the Mangal Utsav ceremony, we loved how the actress completed her look with a statement multi-tiered choker neckpiece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shri Paramani Jewels /Instagram

There is no such thing as too much gold for Janhvi Kapoor.

While her choker neckpiece, earrings and mang tikka look lovely, it's her blouse -- crafted with over 100 intricate gold jewellery pieces -- that steals the show.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone's exquisite choker necklace is from Maharaja Ranjit Singh's era! In fact, it's a bazuband that the actress repurposed and wore, along with matching earrings and chunky kadhas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty shows us just how beautiful natural pearl and diamond jewellery can be.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar looks like a dream in her ivory lehenga-choli with crystals and tassels teamed with a stunning neckpiece featuring emerald and uncut diamonds, matching earrings, mang tikka and a gorgeous nath.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday adds a pop of colour -- and some emeralds! -- to her attire.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SS Nagarkar Jewellers Pune/Instagram

Genelia D'Souza channels her inner Marathi mulgi in this handwoven sari along with traditional jewellery, especially the Maharashtrian nath.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh is a vision in her Tarun Tahiliani sari paired with a diamond necklace, matching stud earrings and a dainty mang tikka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia shows us how to make a stylish appearance with minimal jewellery and loads of sass.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha amps up her otherwise simple red Anarkali look with statement Chandbali earrings from Amrapali jewels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara's handcrafted ruby and gold jewellery is not only antique but it also adds an old word charm to her look.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com