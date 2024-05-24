Mom-To-Be Deepika Shines Bright

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, stepped out in Mumbai on Friday, May 24, in a beautiful yellow flowy dress that elevated her charming personality.

Before heading to launch her skincare brand in Tira's store, the mom-to-be took to Instagram and treated fans to a couple of images in which she could be seen basking in the glow of her pregnancy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

She also uploaded a short clip in which she was seen behind a counter inside a store promoting her skincare label, Deepika joked, "I should be a salesperson."

Deepika's look left everyone in awe.

'Stay blessed beautiful. Take great care,' actress Bipasha Basu commented.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

On Monday, May 20, Deepika was spotted at a polling booth to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Bollywood power couple, twinning in white, radiated joy as they arrived at the polling booth in Mumbai. Deepika, beaming with her pregnancy glow, donned an oversized white shirt and light blue denim, her baby bump subtly visible, while Ranveer complemented her in a matching white ensemble.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Singham Again, the third installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Deepika steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside a stellar ensemble cast.

Joining her are Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. But that's not all on her plate.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika is set to dazzle audiences in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

Additionally, she's gearing up for The Intern, a promising project where she will star alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.