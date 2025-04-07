HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Aamir-Farhan At Manoj Kumar's Prayer Meet

April 07, 2025 11:54 IST

Movie stars and technicians bid goodbye to legendary actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar at a prayer meet at the JW Marriott hotel in Juhu, northwest Mumbai, on Sunday evening.

Aamir Khan arrives for the prayer meeting.

 

Farhan Akhtar escorts his mother Honey Irani.

 

Esha Deol. Her father Dharmendra was a close friend of Manoj Kumar.

 

Neetu Chandra.

 

Zayed Khan with wife Malaika Parekh and Zidaan Khan.

 

Jaya Bachchan worked with Manoj Kumar in Shor.

"I remember I had gone to sign Jaya Bhaduriji after seeing her in Guddi," Manoj Kumar once recalled.

 

Asha Parekh had three hits with Manoj Kumar: Do Badan, Upkar and Sajan.

 

Divya Dutta.

 

Aruna Irani, seen here with husband Kuku Kohli, worked with Manoj Kumar in Upkar, Patthar Ke Sanam, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Sanyasi and Amaanat.

 

Sonu Nigam.

 

Udit Narayan.

 

Ashutosh Gowariker.

 

Sudesh Bhosle.

 

Johnny Lever.

 

Rajkumar Santoshi.

 

Mukta and Subhash Ghai.

 

Ranjeet with wife Aloka.

 

Neila Devi with son-in-law Ketan Desai.

 

Prem Chopra had played freedom fighter Sukhdev to Manoj Kumar's Bhagat Singh in Shaheed.

 

Poonam Sinha.

 

Ramesh Sippy.

 

Anu Malik.

 

Shekhar Suman.

 

Vindu Dara Singh.

 

Manoj Kumar's family: wife Shashi Goswami, centre, sons Kunal on the right of the portrait) and Vishal Goswami (on the left of the portrait), Kunal's wife Riti (next to Kunal) and Vishal's daughter Muskan Goswami Ohri (kneeling, right).

Photographs: Panaa Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

