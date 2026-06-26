Decoding Vijay-Trisha's Romance

Explore the fascinating journey of Tamil cinema's iconic duo, Vijay and Trisha, from their blockbuster films to persistent rumours of their link-up.

IMAGE: Vijay and Trisha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha/Instagram

Key Points Vijay and Trisha's on-screen pairing began with the blockbuster film Ghilli in 2004, establishing them as a popular duo in Tamil cinema.

Despite their long-standing professional relationship and friendship, rumours about a romantic involvement have persisted for years, intensifying after their reunion in the 2023 film Leo.

Trisha's cryptic '00:00' social media post on Vijay's birthday sparked widespread speculation among fans, though its meaning remains officially unexplained.

For more than two decades, Vijay and Trisha have enjoyed a special place in the hearts of their Tamil fans.

What began as a blockbuster pairing in Ghilli grew into one of the most celebrated on-screen partnerships, reportedly spilling off-screen.

As rumours surrounding the two stars intensified over the years, fans have been searching for clues in every photograph, public appearance, and social media post.

The latest came a day after Vijay's birthday on June 22 -- an adoring picture shared by Trisha, with a cryptic message.

IMAGE: Vijay and Trisha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha posted: 'To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD.'

What caught everyone's message was what she wrote next: '00.00.'

What exactly did that mean?

The Enduring Fascination

IMAGE: Vijay and Trisha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Today, the story of Vijay and Trisha exists in two worlds.

One is built on facts: Blockbuster films, a long-standing friendship, and years of professional admiration.

The other is fuelled by rumours and theories that neither star has publicly confirmed.

Somewhere between those two worlds sits '00:00', a number that has come to symbolise one of Tamil cinema's endlessly debated relationships.

Few on-screen pairings in Tamil cinema have generated as much interest as actor-turned-chief minister C Vijay Joseph and actress Trisha.

Ghilli: The Beginning of a Magical Pairing

IMAGE: Vijay and Trisha in Ghilli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

The story of Vijay and Trisha's association began with the 2004 blockbuster Ghilli.

The film became one of the biggest hits of the year and established them as one of Tamil cinema's most loved screen pairs.

They later reunited in Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. In past interviews, Trisha admitted Vijay was 'special'.

Fifteen years later, they reunited again in 2023's Leo.

Vijay's Personal Life and Surfacing Rumours

IMAGE: Vijay and Trisha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Vijay married Sangeetha Sornalingam in 1999 after she met him as a fan. For many years, they were regarded as one of the most stable couples in the Tamil film industry. They have two children together.

But later, gossip columns and fans frequently linked Vijay and Trisha.

In February 2026, Sangeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce.

Reunion, Divorce Controversy, and the '00:00' Mystery

IMAGE: Vijay and Trisha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Rumours intensified when Vijay and Trisha reunited for Leo in 2023, with several media reports claiming that the two actors were in a relationship. But neither of them confirmed these reports.

The Unconfirmed Truth

IMAGE: Vijay and Trisha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

After his TVK party won a stunning number of seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly election, setting the ground for Vijay to become chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay celebrated with Trisha, as she was seen visiting him at his home. Interestingly, May 4 was also her birthday.

The onscreen romance that started in 2004 has turned into public fascination and become one of the most closely followed stories in the Tamil film industry. One only waits for the official confirmation now.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff