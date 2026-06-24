Trisha's Special Birthday Wish For Vijay

Trisha sends a heartfelt birthday message to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

IMAGE: Trisha with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha/ Instagram

Key Points Trisha posted a candid birthday wish for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, referring to him as 'the person who makes it all worth it'.

The post included a picture of Trisha looking at Vijay as he cut his birthday cakes.

Both Trisha and Vijay have consistently remained silent on rumours regarding their alleged personal relationship.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, also a former actor, celebrated his birthday on June 22, and fans and colleagues showered him with heartfelt wishes.

What surprised many that Trisha, who had celebrated her birthday at his home just a month earlier, had reportedly unfollowed him on social media. And there was no birthday wish either.

On Tuesday, she finally extended her warm greetings to Vijay by sharing a candid picture from his birthday celebrations.

'To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD,' she posted.

Ongoing Relationship Speculation

Trisha and Vijay have remained silent on the ongoing rumours surrounding their alleged relationship, choosing not to address or comment on them publicly.

The speculation gained further attention after Trisha was seen at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister on May 10.

Earlier this year, the two were also spotted at a wedding reception in Chennai, where they arrived in coordinated cream-and-gold outfits, further fuelling public discussion.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff