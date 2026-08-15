Where Our Freedom Fighters Were Born

Where were the leaders of our freedom movement born?
Take a look at the birthplaces that shaped India's freedom fighters.
Jawaharlal Nehru, Allahabad
His place of birth was Mirganj, Allahabad (now Prayagraj). It occurred on November 14, 1889. He grew up at the family's Anand Bhavan residence.
Vallabhbhai Patel, Nadiad
The Iron Man of India was born on October 31, 1875 in Nadiad, a town in Kheda district. At the time, the region formed part of the Bombay Presidency under British rule.
Rani of Jhansi, Varanasi
She was born Manikarnika Tambe on November 19, 1828, in Varanasi, near Assi Ghat.
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Porbandar
The Mahatma first opened his eyes to the world in the coastal town of Porbandar on October 2, 1869 in the home pictured in the photograph above.
Subhas Chandra Bose, Cuttack
Netaji was born in Cuttack on January 23, 1897 at Janakinath Bhavan in Odia Bazar.
Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Ratnagiri
Lokmanya Tilak was from Ratnagiri, where he was born on July 23, 1856 in the home seen in the picture above.
Birsa Munda, Ulihatu
The Adivasi leader was born on November 15, 1875 in Ulihatu, today's Khunti district in Jharkhand.
Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bhabra
At birth he was Chandra Shekhar Tiwari. He was born on July 23, 1906 in Bhabra, now known as Chandrasekhar Azad Nagar in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district.
Sarojini Naidu, Hyderabad
The poetess came into the world on February 13, 1879 in Hyderabad, where she was raised in a Bengali family.
Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan
On February 6, 1890, the Frontier Gandhi was born in Utmanzai in the Hashtnagar area of present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.