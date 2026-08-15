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Where Our Freedom Fighters Were Born

By REDIFF NEWS August 15, 2026 09:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Where were the leaders of our freedom movement born?

Take a look at the birthplaces that shaped India's freedom fighters.

Jawaharlal Nehru

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milan Madhav Das/Wikimedia Commons

Jawaharlal Nehru, Allahabad

His place of birth was Mirganj, Allahabad (now Prayagraj). It occurred on November 14, 1889. He grew up at the family's Anand Bhavan residence.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Photograph: Kind courtesy Superfast1111/Wikimedia Commons

Vallabhbhai Patel, Nadiad

The Iron Man of India was born on October 31, 1875 in Nadiad, a town in Kheda district. At the time, the region formed part of the Bombay Presidency under British rule.

Rani of Jhansi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paddmasambhav/Wikimedia Commons

Rani of Jhansi, Varanasi

She was born Manikarnika Tambe on November 19, 1828, in Varanasi, near Assi Ghat.

Mahatma Gandhi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samadolfo/Wikimedia Commons

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Porbandar

The Mahatma first opened his eyes to the world in the coastal town of Porbandar on October 2, 1869 in the home pictured in the photograph above.

Subhas Chandra Bose

Photograph: Kind courtesy Danish Ahmed/Wikimedia Commons

Subhas Chandra Bose, Cuttack

Netaji was born in Cuttack on January 23, 1897 at Janakinath Bhavan in Odia Bazar.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aniket Konkar/Wikimedia Commons

Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Ratnagiri

Lokmanya Tilak was from Ratnagiri, where he was born on July 23, 1856 in the home seen in the picture above.

Birsa Munda

Photograph: Kind courtesy forest.jharkhand.gov.in

Birsa Munda, Ulihatu

The Adivasi leader was born on November 15, 1875 in Ulihatu, today's Khunti district in Jharkhand.

Chandra Shekhar Azad

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maywe46/Wikimedia Commons

Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bhabra

At birth he was Chandra Shekhar Tiwari. He was born on July 23, 1906 in Bhabra, now known as Chandrasekhar Azad Nagar in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district.

Sarojini Naidu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumeetrajendrabhavsar/Wikimedia Commons

Sarojini Naidu, Hyderabad

The poetess came into the world on February 13, 1879 in Hyderabad, where she was raised in a Bengali family.

Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Muhammad Imran Saeed/Wikimedia Commons

Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan

On February 6, 1890, the Frontier Gandhi was born in Utmanzai in the Hashtnagar area of present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

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