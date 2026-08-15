Where Our Freedom Fighters Were Born

Where were the leaders of our freedom movement born?

Take a look at the birthplaces that shaped India's freedom fighters.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milan Madhav Das/Wikimedia Commons

Jawaharlal Nehru, Allahabad

His place of birth was Mirganj, Allahabad (now Prayagraj). It occurred on November 14, 1889. He grew up at the family's Anand Bhavan residence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Superfast1111/Wikimedia Commons

Vallabhbhai Patel, Nadiad

The Iron Man of India was born on October 31, 1875 in Nadiad, a town in Kheda district. At the time, the region formed part of the Bombay Presidency under British rule.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paddmasambhav/Wikimedia Commons

Rani of Jhansi, Varanasi

She was born Manikarnika Tambe on November 19, 1828, in Varanasi, near Assi Ghat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samadolfo/Wikimedia Commons

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Porbandar

The Mahatma first opened his eyes to the world in the coastal town of Porbandar on October 2, 1869 in the home pictured in the photograph above.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Danish Ahmed/Wikimedia Commons

Subhas Chandra Bose, Cuttack

Netaji was born in Cuttack on January 23, 1897 at Janakinath Bhavan in Odia Bazar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aniket Konkar/Wikimedia Commons

Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Ratnagiri

Lokmanya Tilak was from Ratnagiri, where he was born on July 23, 1856 in the home seen in the picture above.

Photograph: Kind courtesy forest.jharkhand.gov.in

Birsa Munda, Ulihatu

The Adivasi leader was born on November 15, 1875 in Ulihatu, today's Khunti district in Jharkhand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maywe46/Wikimedia Commons

Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bhabra

At birth he was Chandra Shekhar Tiwari. He was born on July 23, 1906 in Bhabra, now known as Chandrasekhar Azad Nagar in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumeetrajendrabhavsar/Wikimedia Commons

Sarojini Naidu, Hyderabad

The poetess came into the world on February 13, 1879 in Hyderabad, where she was raised in a Bengali family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Muhammad Imran Saeed/Wikimedia Commons

Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan

On February 6, 1890, the Frontier Gandhi was born in Utmanzai in the Hashtnagar area of present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.