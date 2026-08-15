Vishwanath And Sons Review: A Feel-Good Winner!

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju light up this warm-hearted family entertainer, even if Vishwanath And Sons loses some of its spark in the second half, compliments Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in Vishwanath And Sons.

Key Points Vishwanath And Sons is lauded for its feel-good nature, effortless comedy, and heartwarming bonds between its central characters, particularly Maddy, Sanjay, and Nirmala.

Suriya delivers one of his finest performances, seamlessly blending into the family dynamics and showcasing devastating vulnerability, while Mamitha Baiju's infectious charm perfectly embodies her carefree character.

The film cleverly addresses the age gap between the leads and incorporates subtle meta-nods to Suriya's filmography, enhancing the narrative with playful cheekiness.

Despite a pivot to a different family subplot in the second half, the movie maintains its warm-hearted charm, with strong performances from the lead trio and a nuanced resolution.

G V Prakash Kumar's score and Nimish Ravi's fluid cinematography contribute significantly to the film's consistently joyous appeal and lavish production design.

Vishwanath And Sons is Venky Atluri's second film in Tamil after Vaathi. The catch of the movie is the pairing of Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in a romantic space, with the film revolving the age gap between the onscreen couple.

While that is certainly a driving factor of the movie, it is the overall feel-good nature of Vishwanath And Sons that is its true USP.

When Sanjay Meets Maddy...

Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya) is a 42-year-old Olympic gold medal-winning shooter and, like his namesake from Ghajini, is also a hotshot, billionaire industrialist who has ministers on his contacts list. He is the kind of rich hero character you see only in movies, who can buy a whole hotel on a whim just to humble a villain. Just so that we can have some 'mass' in the movie.

Of course, Atluri also accommodates two fight scenes for the actor to appease his fanbase. Fortunately, they do not feel intrusive to the feel-good nature of the film.

Sanjay dotes on his mother Nirmala (Radikaa Sarathkumar), who is obsessed with sweets and also with wanting her son to get married and have a family.

Sanjay, due to a past emotional trauma, is determined not to get married. However, to compensate for his mother's desire for an heir, he decides to have a baby through surrogacy. When the baby is diagnosed with a rare disorder and is in need of a bone marrow transplant, Sanjay tracks down the surrogate mother in California, who turns out to be 22-year-old medical student, Maddy (Mamitha Baiju).

Maddy is mischievous, playful and quite unserious, and soon enough, she wins over Sanjay's household and his company. When she finds out more about Sanjay's good-hearted nature, she falls in love with him. But Sanjay, who is still on his 'Bheeshma' vow, refuses to reciprocate her feelings and tries to send her back to the USA.

However, Maddy takes a 'drastic' step in retaliation that forces Sanjay to re-evaluate his role as a single father.

Humour and Heart in the First Half

Okay, the last line might sound like it is a major driving point and the second half even moves in that direction for a bit until it pivots into a different family drama, where Maddy has a secondary role, and rendering that whole conflict almost moot.

But till then, I quite enjoyed Vishwanath And Sons. Not that the film gets bad after that, but it doesn't hit the same sense of wholesomeness that the first half brings to the screen, particularly after Maddy comes to Sanjay's house.

It is genuinely refreshing to find comedy that syncs so effortlessly with the narrative. The actors steer clear of going overboard, ensuring the humour never overshadows the inherent sweetness in how director Atluri envisions the bonds connecting Maddy, Sanjay and Nirmala. I know that this is perhaps the lowest bar to expect from a comedy movie, but even hitting that is a rarity these days.

The scenes between Mamitha Baiju and Radikaa Sarathkumar are thoroughly endearing, powered by a wonderfully lively dynamic between the two actresses.

The entire 'condom' sequence is an absolute riot, with every actor hitting their comic timing and reactions perfectly.

I have a sneaky feeling the director is playfully trolling the family audience here, leaving parents to awkwardly explain condoms to the little kids they brought along. More commendable, though, is how the screenplay refuses to judge a character's no-strings-attached sex life, mining laughs solely from the sheer awkwardness of discussing it in public.

Navigating Age Gaps And Emotional Depths

Vishwanath And Sons also gracefully fleshes out its central camaraderie by pitting Maddy's vivacious, vibrant energy against Sanjay's calm, level-headed maturity. The hospital sequence where they communicate through a glass partition stands out as a massive highlight. It lands the laughs effortlessly while significantly deepening the emotional bond between the two leads.

The narrative refuses to ignore the age-gap factor, even when the crackling chemistry between Suriya and Mamitha almost makes you forget it exists. So when Sanjay rejects Maddy's romantic advances and she hit back by going 'legal' on him, you brace for a bitter rivalry in the second half.

Venky Atluri, however, takes a surprisingly different approach. He sets the stage for a feud but refuses to abandon the film's crowd-pleasing vibe or compromise Sanjay's absolute 'green flag' persona. When Maddy forces her way back into Sanjay's house, the script avoids heavy-handed melodrama, keeping the proceedings breezy and light-hearted instead.

It is only after a sudden dramatic development that Vishwanath And Sons finally drops its smile, allowing the audience to feel genuine emotional weight of that twist. There is this one scene where Sanjay completely breaks down and cries like a baby. It easily ranks as one of Suriya's finest acting moments in recent memory.

A Shift in Narrative And Nuanced Resolution

This patch of seriousness does not drag on. However, this is also where the movie pivots from the central romance to a completely different family subplot set in Ooty. While these segments retain that signature warm-hearted charm and Suriya continues to effortlessly win you over, the narrative loses the crackling momentum of the first half.

Watching Sanjay smoothly hurdle one obstacle after another to orchestrate a wedding is certainly entertaining to watch, but it ultimately feels a bit pedestrian compared to what came before.

Thankfully, the narrative steers firmly back to its central dilemma for the finale. I genuinely appreciate how Atluri tackles the resolution with a restrained touch that honors everything the story had built up until that point, never losing sight of even the seemingly trivial moments between Maddy and Sanjay.

For instance, a first-half scene where Maddy casually lists her life priorities initially feels oddly placed, coming across as a simple quirk to establish her character. However, it earns a nice callback in the third act, effectually grounding the central relationship and steering it toward a deeply satisfying conclusion.

The Colourful Presentation

Vishwanath And Sons never forgets it has a superstar leading the charge. Beyond handing him a couple of crisp action sequences, the script weaves in clever meta nods to his filmography and personal life.

Crucially, these jokes are delivered with a playful cheekiness rather than a heavy-handed wink at the audience. Maddy comparing Sanjay's toy car obsession to Jyothika in Chandramukhi, or Nassar's character confusing Chhota Bheem with Jai Bhim, are subtle yet hilariously effective touches.

For a film of this nature to truly feel breezy, its visual presentation must match its tone. The lavish production design steps up to the plate, richly captured by Nimish Ravi's fluid cinematography.

The music is another massive contributing factor, with G V Prakash Kumar's score guaranteeing every scene maintains a consistently winsome appeal.

Enjoyable Lead Performances

Naturally, the performances stand out as a major pillar of strength. Looking as dashing as ever, Suriya is consistently endearing through both the comedic beats and the heavy emotional lifts. Despite his immense screen presence, he possesses this wonderful ability to blend seamlessly into the familial equations without overpowering the proceedings. That exact restraint is why his sudden moments of vulnerability hit with such deep impact.

Mamitha's performance instantly brought to mind a dialogue Pradeep Ranganathan mutters to her character in Dude: "Enna cute panriya?"

I will, however, gladly skip the second half of that movie quote ("Cute aa illai!"). Her screen presence is infectious and delightfully charming, doing absolute justice to Maddy's carefree spirit. She walks a very fine line, retaining the character's age-appropriate immaturity without ever letting it cross into annoying territory.

Radikaa Sarathkumar effortlessly wins your heart. Her interactions with Mamitha are an absolute treat, anchoring some of the most memorable sequences in the entire film.

Returning to Tamil cinema after a 25-year hiatus since 2001's Aalavandhan, Raveena Tandon has a significant presence in the second half. It isn't a strongly written character as the other three, but the actress slips seamlessly into the film's warm-hearted tone and is effective in her character's final conversation with Sanjay.

Nassar performs adequately, but his specific track falters. It injects a contrived dramatic conflict into the narrative that is ultimately resolved far too conveniently. The supporting ensemble, featuring Sunil Reddy, Aishwarya Dutta, Kaali Venkat, Sarvadaman Banerjee and Sreeja Ravi, all play their parts perfectly in upholding the film's charming nature.

In conclusion, Vishwanath And Sons works best when it fully embraces its simple, feel-good core, relying on Suriya, Mamitha, and Radikaa to carry the movie through its warmest moments. Even if the second half admittedly loses some of that initial spark, Venky Atluri still manages to deliver a delightful family entertainer that proudly wears its heart on its sleeve.

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