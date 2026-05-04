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Did Trisha's Birthday Prove Lucky For Vijay?

Source: ANI
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May 04, 2026 15:16 IST

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Trisha Krishnan worshipped at the Tirumala Venkateswara temple in Tirupati on her birthday on Monday, May 4.

Trisha Krishnan at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple

IMAGE: Trisha Krishnan at the Tirumala Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Actor Trisha Krishnan visited the Tirumala Venkateswara temple for an early morning darshan on her birthday, seeking blessings from Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.
  • Dressed in traditional attire, Trisha posed for pictures with fans outside the temple premises.
  • Trisha would have also prayed for her beau Vijay's electoral success.
 

Actor Trisha Krishnan marked her 43rd birthday with a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara temple in the early hours of May 4, and prayed to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Trisha would have also prayed for her beau Vijay's electoral success. Vijay's TVK party is currently leading the Tamil Nadu elections.

A special birthday for Trisha

As Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party took the lead in Tamil Nadu on counting day, Trisha was seen arriving at his Chennai residence and spent her birthday there.

Vijay and Trisha made their long whispered about relationship public weeks before the elections when they attended an event together.

With inputs from Subhash K Jha

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI

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