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Nehru To Modi: PMs Who Hoisted The Flag At The Red Fort

By REDIFF NEWS August 15, 2026 09:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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As India prepares to mark its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, the magnificent Red Fort will once again become the centre of the nation's celebrations.

Successive prime ministers have carried forward the tradition of unfurling the Tricolour from its ramparts and addressing the nation.

Jawaharlal Nehru

All photographs: Kind courtesy: Prasar Bharati

Jawaharlal Nehru

India's first prime minister raised the Tricolour 17 times, the most by any prime minister till date.

Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri

Shastriji unfurled the Tricolour at the Red Fort twice during his tenure.

Indira Gandhi

Indira Gandhi

She raised the Tricolour at the Red Fort 16 times as prime minister.

Morarji Desai

Morarji Desai

India's first non-Congress prime minister hoisted the flag at the Red Fort twice, in 1977 and 1978.

Charan Singh

Charan Singh

Independence Day at the Red Fort in 1979 happened with Choudhury Charan Singh unfurling the national flag in his brief stint as prime minister.

Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi led the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort on five occasions.

V P Singh

Vishwanath Pratap Singh

V P Singh presided over the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in 1990, marking his only appearance there as prime minister.

P V Narasimha Rao

P V Narasimha Rao

Narasimha Rao took centre stage at the Red Fort for five Independence Day ceremonies during his time as prime minister.

H D Deve Gowda

H D Deve Gowda

H D Deve Gowda unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort in 1996.

I K Gujral

Inder Kumar Gujral

In 1997 I K Gujral had the honour of hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Vajpayeeji led the Independence Day flag ceremony at the Red Fort on six occasions.

Manmohan Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh

Ten. That was how many times Dr Singh presided over the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.

Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi is set to mark his 14th Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort on August 15, 2026.

Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar did not hoist the flag at Red Fort, his 223-day tenure ended before Independence Day.

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