Awarapan 2 Review: Emraan Hashmi Shines But Script Holds Him Back

Even Emraan Hashmi's committed performance cannot entirely mask the sheer ordinariness of Awarapan 2's broader script, sighs Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Disha Patani and Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2.

Key Points Shivam Pandit, the protagonist, is alive and tasked with rescuing a girl from a child trafficking ring in Bangkok.

Emraan Hashmi delivers a sincere and committed performance, but it cannot overcome the script's ordinariness.

The sequel attempts to connect with the original Awarapan by revisiting Shivam's pain and using the song Tera Mera Rishta.

Awarapan 2, directed by Nitin Kakkar, begins by revealing that Shivam Pandit (Emraan Hashmi) is alive and well, despite apparently dying at the end of Awarapan . He is still brooding over the death of his old lover.

He gets a new task from Life: Rescue a young girl from a child trafficking ring in Bangkok.

To do that, he has to infiltrate a gang led by the sociopathic Zorawar (Puran Gabbi), while also developing feelings for Zorawar's sister Zara (Disha Patani).

Familiar Plot and Missed Opportunities

Awarapan 2 sets up this conflict well, but the screenplay feels too familiar.

Pretty sure fans are going to compare the setting with that of Dhurandhar, which had a similar premise of a violent man with a broken past entering a criminal syndicate to bring it down.

What helps Awarapan 2 is when it tries to connect with the previous film by reminding us of Shivam's pain and drawing parallels to the incidents that happened in it. The repeated use of Tera Mera Rishta also benefits the film.

Emraan Hashmi's Performance and Script Weaknesses

A couple of action scenes in the first half and the twist before the interval hit the bullseye.

Emraan Hashmi throws himself into the mass appeal of his character with absolute sincerity. Unfortunately, even his committed performance cannot entirely mask the sheer ordinariness of the broader script.

Watch out for the full review in just a bit!

Awarapan 2 Review Rediff Rating: