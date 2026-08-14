What Does The New Vivo S2 Offer?

Vivo is looking to make a strong impression with the S2, combining a large 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset.
Paired with 8 GB of RAM, the smartphone promises a smooth experience for everyday tasks, entertainment and multitasking.
The Vivo S2 comes in Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze and Silk White colour options.
Vivo S2 brings 6.83-inch AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate, dimensity 7360-Turbo processor, 7050 mAh battery and 44 W charging
1. Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED Screen
The Vivo S2 features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 × 1260-pixel resolution. The capacitive multi-touch screen supports a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.
2. Performance: Dimensity 7360-Turbo Processor
It is powered by the Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor, featuring an octa-core CPU built on a 4 nm process.
3. Camera: 32 MP Selfie
For selfies and video calls, the Vivo S2 features a 32 MP front camera. At the back, it sports a 50 MP main camera paired with a 2 MP secondary camera.
4. Design: Plastic Composite Sheet Rear
The handset measures 164.42 × 75.25 × 7.99 mm in Sapphire Blue and Regal Bronze, while the Silk White variant is 164.42 × 75.25 × 8.10 mm. It weighs 197 gm in Sapphire Blue and Regal Bronze, and 199 gm in Silk White. The rear panel is made of a plastic composite sheet.
5. Battery: 44W Charging
It owns a 7050 mAh lithium-ion battery and supports 44W fast charging, offering ample power for extended everyday use.
6. Other Features: OriginOS 6
It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water.
The smartphone runs OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.
7. Price: Starting At Rs 39,999
In India, the Vivo S2 is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. Those looking for more storage can opt for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB version, which costs Rs 44,999.