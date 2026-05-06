Why Trisha's Bollywood Journey Ended Early

'I was so busy doing Tamil and Telugu films that I didn't get time to consider Hindi films.'

IMAGE: Trisha Krishnan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan's association with Vijay is serious.

The two intend to get married in the near future.

For every Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Rekha and Sridevi who went to become a superstar in Hindi cinema, there is Trisha Krishnan, super-talented and super successful in the South but a failure in Hindi cinema.

Key Points Trisha Krishnan reportedly shares a serious relationship with Vijay, with marriage discussions gaining traction.

Despite immense success in Tamil and Telugu cinema, Trisha struggled to establish herself within the Hindi film industry.

Her Bollywood debut came opposite Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's Khatta Meetha, where she played a limited role.

Speaking to Subhash K Jha about her Hindi debut in Priyadarshan's Khatta Meetha fourteen years ago, Trisha had said, "I was a bit nervous about doing my own lines in Hindi. I've done so many Telugu films, but I don't know the language at all.

"I know the grammar in Hindi but I can barely manage to speak it.

"In Chennai no one talks in Hindi.

"I was a little worried about my Hindi since my character in Khatta Meetha is from a fluent Hindi-speaking belt."

Khatta Meetha And Akshay Kumar

IMAGE: Trisha Krishnan and Akshay Kumar in Khatta Meetha.

Trisha had confessed she didn't do her Hindi lines in Khatta Meetha.

"So both Priyan (Director Priyadarshan) and I decided I wouldn't dub my own lines.

"But it's not a problem. I know I'll soon master it.

"It's simpler than the South Indian languages."

By the time Trisha came to Bollywood she was a veteran of Tamil and Telugu films.

"I was so busy doing Tamil and Telugu films that I didn't get time to consider Hindi films although offers did come.

"Also I wanted to do something that would give me a wide audience.

"I chose Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar. It can't get any more massy than that.

"Their combination always works."

Priyadarshan Backed Trisha's Entry

IMAGE: Trisha Krishnan in Khatta Meetha.

Trisha was candid enough to admit she didn't have that much to do in Khatta Meetha.

"It isn't a heroine-centric role. But I felt it would give me visibility.

"Look, I may be known in the South. But in Bollywood no one knows me....not yet.

"I just wanted to be seen.

"When I started in the South I did smaller parts with big heroes. That always worked for me.

"One needs to be a part of hit films especially at the start."

Priyadarshan is Trisha's Christopher Columbus.

"He launched me in the South.

"He launched me in Hindi in Khatta Meetha.

"He had promised he'd launch me in the right vehicle.

"In five minutes I knew I wanted to do Khatta Meetha.

"I want to first make sure I establish myself in Hindi before I do more experimental roles.

"This is the trend I followed in the South as well."

Failed Hindi Film Plans

IMAGE: Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

Trisha's second Hindi film was meant to be a love story.

She had already done the Tamil version of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

The same director, Gautham Menon, wanted to remake it in Hindi with Prateik Babbar and Trisha in the lead.

The film never got made. And thus ended Trisha's tryst with Bollywood.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff, Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff