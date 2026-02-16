HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 'Distasteful': Actor Trisha slams TN BJP chief's Vijay remark

'Distasteful': Actor Trisha slams TN BJP chief's Vijay remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 16, 2026 15:11 IST

x

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan issues a strong response to 'inappropriate' comments made by a BJP leader, asserting her neutral political stance amidst controversy linking her to actor Vijay.

IMAGE: Actor Trisha Krishnan has issued a statement amid the controversy. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The controversy stems from Nagenthran's comments linking Trisha to actor-politician Vijay.
  • Trisha Krishnan asserts her neutral political stance and clarifies she is not affiliated with any political party.
  • Trisha's legal team emphasises her desire to be defined by her professional work in cinema.
  • The actor's statement calls for responsibility from public figures and respect for personal lives.

With Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief Nainar Nagenthran's remarks about her triggering a row, actor Trisha Krishnan on Monday slammed the "distasteful and inappropriate" remarks made by a "person holding a high stature in Tamil Nadu's political space".

The well-known actor posted on her social media, a legal communique in the wake of Nagenthran's comments linking her to actor-politician Vijay.

The statement, dated February 15 and issued through her counsel, clarified, without mentioning the name of anybody, that the actor maintains a strictly neutral political stance and is not affiliated with any political party.

The actor's legal team stated that Trisha never expected such remarks from a "person holding a high stature" in the state's political space. Nagenthran is also a legislator, representing Tirunelveli Assembly constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The communique emphasised that Krishnan has continuously maintained a neutral stand regarding politics in the past and continues to do so in the present.

The statement further noted that Trisha "wishes to be defined" solely by her professional work in cinema rather than any alleged political alignment. It called for responsibility and equanimity from those in public positions, asserting that personal lives should not be the subject of public discourse.

Controversy and Reactions

The controversy erupted after Nagenthran, while commenting on Vijay's political entry and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, made a personal reference to the actor that was widely circulated on social media.

The legal notice, which Trisha posted on Instagram account with a "Disrespect should and always will be called out", requested that the actor's name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her.

Nagenthran had come under attack from various quarters, including DMK deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi for his remarks.

Earlier in the day, Nagenthran had claimed he never meant to hurt anyone, while talking to reporters in Madurai.

Vijay and Trisha have starred in a number of Tamil hits, including Ghilli.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When Will Vijay Smell The Coffee?
When Will Vijay Smell The Coffee?
What Is DMK's Plan To Counter Vijay?
What Is DMK's Plan To Counter Vijay?
'Vijay Could Become No. 2 In Tamil Nadu'
'Vijay Could Become No. 2 In Tamil Nadu'
'Vijay Is Playing Politics Over Dead Bodies'
'Vijay Is Playing Politics Over Dead Bodies'
Vijay Or EPS: Who Will Fill Anti-DMK Space?
Vijay Or EPS: Who Will Fill Anti-DMK Space?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika spotted at Mumbai airport0:32

Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika spotted at Mumbai airport

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns in a Brand-New Airport Look! 0:44

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns in a Brand-New Airport Look!

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre0:35

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Mahashivratri celebrations at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO