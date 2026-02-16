'Distasteful': Actor Trisha slams TN BJP chief's Vijay remark

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan issues a strong response to 'inappropriate' comments made by a BJP leader, asserting her neutral political stance amidst controversy linking her to actor Vijay.

IMAGE: Actor Trisha Krishnan has issued a statement amid the controversy. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The controversy stems from Nagenthran's comments linking Trisha to actor-politician Vijay.

Trisha Krishnan asserts her neutral political stance and clarifies she is not affiliated with any political party.

Trisha's legal team emphasises her desire to be defined by her professional work in cinema.

The actor's statement calls for responsibility from public figures and respect for personal lives.

With Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief Nainar Nagenthran's remarks about her triggering a row, actor Trisha Krishnan on Monday slammed the "distasteful and inappropriate" remarks made by a "person holding a high stature in Tamil Nadu's political space".

The well-known actor posted on her social media, a legal communique in the wake of Nagenthran's comments linking her to actor-politician Vijay.

The statement, dated February 15 and issued through her counsel, clarified, without mentioning the name of anybody, that the actor maintains a strictly neutral political stance and is not affiliated with any political party.

The actor's legal team stated that Trisha never expected such remarks from a "person holding a high stature" in the state's political space. Nagenthran is also a legislator, representing Tirunelveli Assembly constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The communique emphasised that Krishnan has continuously maintained a neutral stand regarding politics in the past and continues to do so in the present.

The statement further noted that Trisha "wishes to be defined" solely by her professional work in cinema rather than any alleged political alignment. It called for responsibility and equanimity from those in public positions, asserting that personal lives should not be the subject of public discourse.

Controversy and Reactions

The controversy erupted after Nagenthran, while commenting on Vijay's political entry and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, made a personal reference to the actor that was widely circulated on social media.

The legal notice, which Trisha posted on Instagram account with a "Disrespect should and always will be called out", requested that the actor's name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her.

Nagenthran had come under attack from various quarters, including DMK deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi for his remarks.

Earlier in the day, Nagenthran had claimed he never meant to hurt anyone, while talking to reporters in Madurai.

Vijay and Trisha have starred in a number of Tamil hits, including Ghilli.