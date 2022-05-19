Helly Shah's HOT New Avatar!

Here's another actress who walked the red carpet for Tom Cruise's latest film, Top Gun: Maverick, which held a screening at the Cannes film festival.

Besides Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia, Helly Shah was there as well.

Take a closer look at how Helly's enjoying the sunshine on the French Riviera; just click on the pix.

IMAGE: Helly is at the fest for the poster launch of her film, Kaya Palat, directed by Shoaib Nikash Shah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: The young actress writes, 'Thankful and Grateful. Debut at Cannes couldn't have been a better one .. Thank you @lorealparis for making it the PERFECT one.'

IMAGE: If Aishwarya went pink at Cannes, Helly chose orange for her first appearance at Cannes.

IMAGE: She rocked those sunglasses as well. That's something Bollywood does quite well.

