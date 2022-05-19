Cannes: Tamannaah Stuns In Black!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was there.
As was Pooja Hegde.
They were joined by Tamannaah Bhatia for the screening of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick.
Tamannaah -- who is part of theIndian delegation -- was spotted at Wednesday's launch of the India Pavilion where she spoke about the influence of the Baahubali films, in which she starred.
IMAGE: Tamannaah pauses for her red carpet moment at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
IMAGE: The beautiful actress chose a black, body-hugging gown that hid shyly behind a beautiful sheer cape by Yanina Couture.
Photograph: Pierre Suu/Getty Images for Variety
IMAGE: At the after party, she was accompanied by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.
Photograph: Pierre Suu/Getty Images for Variety