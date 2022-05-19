News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Cannes: Tamannaah Stuns In Black!

Cannes: Tamannaah Stuns In Black!

By Rediff Movies
May 19, 2022 15:35 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was there.

As was Pooja Hegde.

They were joined by Tamannaah Bhatia for the screening of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick.

Tamannaah -- who is part of theIndian delegation -- was spotted at Wednesday's launch of the India Pavilion where she spoke about the influence of the Baahubali films, in which she starred.

Please click on the images for a closer look at stunning Tamannaah.

 

IMAGE: Tamannaah pauses for her red carpet moment at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The beautiful actress chose a black, body-hugging gown that hid shyly behind a beautiful sheer cape by Yanina Couture.
Photograph: Pierre Suu/Getty Images for Variety

 

IMAGE: At the after party, she was accompanied by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.
Photograph: Pierre Suu/Getty Images for Variety

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
