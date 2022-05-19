Princess Pooja Debuts At Cannes!

It was a special moment for Pooja Hegde.

It was her first-ever appearance on the Cannes red carpet.

The actress joined the celebrities making their way to the Top Gun: Maverick screening on May 18.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was there as well.

Did the two have a quick chat in Tulu?

Please click on the images for a look at Pooja@Cannes.

IMAGE: Pooja was confidence personified on her Cannes red carpet debut.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Her gown's sweetheart neckline -- Pooja's white princess feathered gown was designed by Maison Geyanna Youness -- allowed her beautiful earrings to stand out.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: 'The iconic red carpet stairs at the Cannes Film Festival. What a rush this was', Pooja noted on the gram.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: The photographers want a kiss. Pooja obliges prettily.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images