Rediff.com  » Movies » Princess Pooja Debuts At Cannes!

Princess Pooja Debuts At Cannes!

By Rediff Movies
May 19, 2022 12:43 IST
It was a special moment for Pooja Hegde.

It was her first-ever appearance on the Cannes red carpet.

The actress joined the celebrities making their way to the Top Gun: Maverick screening on May 18.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was there as well.

Did the two have a quick chat in Tulu?

Please click on the images for a look at Pooja@Cannes.

 

IMAGE: Pooja was confidence personified on her Cannes red carpet debut.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Her gown's sweetheart neckline -- Pooja's white princess feathered gown was designed by Maison Geyanna Youness -- allowed her beautiful earrings to stand out.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: 'The iconic red carpet stairs at the Cannes Film Festival. What a rush this was', Pooja noted on the gram.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The photographers want a kiss. Pooja obliges prettily.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

 

 
X

 

