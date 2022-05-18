Urvashi Rautela's WOW Cannes Debut

As jury member, the first film Deepika Padukone saw at Cannes was the French movie, Coupez!

So did Uravshi Rautela, who is making her debut appearance at the famous French film festival.

Please click on the images for a look at Uravshi's red carpet appearance for the festival's opening ceremony.

IMAGE: Was Uravshi inspired by Snow White for her Cannes debut?

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: Urvashi chose a white off-shoulder ruffled gown from Tony Ward Couture.

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

IMAGE: And jewellery from Messika Paris.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: Her bold red lips were an interesting pop of colour.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Urvashi blows a kiss.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Why white is just the right colour to wear on the red carpet.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: And the photographers, clearly, can't get enough of her.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images