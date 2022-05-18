News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Urvashi Rautela's WOW Cannes Debut

Urvashi Rautela's WOW Cannes Debut

By Rediff Movies
May 18, 2022 13:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As jury member, the first film Deepika Padukone saw at Cannes was the French movie, Coupez!

So did Uravshi Rautela, who is making her debut appearance at the famous French film festival.

 

Please click on the images for a look at Uravshi's red carpet appearance for the festival's opening ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Was Uravshi inspired by Snow White for her Cannes debut?
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Urvashi chose a white off-shoulder ruffled gown from Tony Ward Couture.
Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: And jewellery from Messika Paris.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Her bold red lips were an interesting pop of colour.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Urvashi blows a kiss.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Why white is just the right colour to wear on the red carpet.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: And the photographers, clearly, can't get enough of her.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Deepika's A Queen At Cannes!
Deepika's A Queen At Cannes!
Deepika@Cannes: 'Big moment for India'
Deepika@Cannes: 'Big moment for India'
Cannes: Deepika's Stunning Appearance
Cannes: Deepika's Stunning Appearance
Ukraine: A Graveyard For Russian Tanks
Ukraine: A Graveyard For Russian Tanks
'I'm not a favourite'
'I'm not a favourite'
Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan Review
Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan Review
SC invokes Article 142, frees Rajiv murder convict
SC invokes Article 142, frees Rajiv murder convict

More like this

Cannes: Oops, Aishwarya does it again!

Cannes: Oops, Aishwarya does it again!

Like Deepika's Boho Look?

Like Deepika's Boho Look?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances