Aishwarya, As Pretty As A Flower!

What's Cannes without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?
Since her first appearance at the film fest 20 years ago -- Devdas was being screened then -- everyone waits to see her on the red carpet.
This year is no different.
So here she is, attending the screening of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick at this year's Cannes film destival.
Want a closer look? Do click on the images.
IMAGE: Aishwarya wore a black gown from Dolce and Gabbana; the burst of flowers provided, as they say in the movies, an interesting twist.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images
IMAGE: Black eyeliner. Pink lips. Perfect!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram
IMAGE: Would you dare disagree?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram
IMAGE: Aishwarya knows all eyes are on her.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters
IMAGE: Blooming on the red carpet!
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images
IMAGE: Fellow L'Oreal ambassador Eva Longoria joins Aishwarya.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
IMAGE: Giving Aishwarya company in Cannes are husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images