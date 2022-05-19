News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aishwarya, As Pretty As A Flower!

Aishwarya, As Pretty As A Flower!

By Rediff Movies
May 19, 2022 11:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What's Cannes without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Since her first appearance at the film fest 20 years ago -- Devdas was being screened then -- everyone waits to see her on the red carpet.

This year is no different.

So here she is, attending the screening of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick at this year's Cannes film destival.

Want a closer look? Do click on the images.

 

IMAGE: Aishwarya wore a black gown from Dolce and Gabbana; the burst of flowers provided, as they say in the movies, an interesting twist.
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Black eyeliner. Pink lips. Perfect!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Would you dare disagree?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aishwarya knows all eyes are on her.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Blooming on the red carpet!
Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Fellow L'Oreal ambassador Eva Longoria joins Aishwarya.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Giving Aishwarya company in Cannes are husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Cannes 2017: Aishwarya's fairy tale appearance
Cannes 2017: Aishwarya's fairy tale appearance
Cannes: Which Aishwarya Rai do you love?
Cannes: Which Aishwarya Rai do you love?
Yum! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back at Cannes!
Yum! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back at Cannes!
SC dismisses Cyrus Mistry's review petition
SC dismisses Cyrus Mistry's review petition
SEE: De Kock's Family Celebrate His 140
SEE: De Kock's Family Celebrate His 140
India logs 2,364 new Covid cases, active tally dips
India logs 2,364 new Covid cases, active tally dips
SC invokes special power to grant Azam Khan bail
SC invokes special power to grant Azam Khan bail

More like this

15 years after Devdas, Aishwarya relives her Cannes debut

15 years after Devdas, Aishwarya relives her Cannes debut

Did Aishwarya charm you at Cannes?

Did Aishwarya charm you at Cannes?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances