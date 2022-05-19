Aishwarya, As Pretty As A Flower!

What's Cannes without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Since her first appearance at the film fest 20 years ago -- Devdas was being screened then -- everyone waits to see her on the red carpet.

This year is no different.

So here she is, attending the screening of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick at this year's Cannes film destival.

Want a closer look? Do click on the images.

IMAGE: Aishwarya wore a black gown from Dolce and Gabbana; the burst of flowers provided, as they say in the movies, an interesting twist.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

IMAGE: Black eyeliner. Pink lips. Perfect!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

IMAGE: Would you dare disagree?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

IMAGE: Aishwarya knows all eyes are on her.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Blooming on the red carpet!

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

IMAGE: Fellow L'Oreal ambassador Eva Longoria joins Aishwarya.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: Giving Aishwarya company in Cannes are husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images