Like Urvashi's Shades And Bling?

Perk up your style this summer with a cool pair of sunglasses just like our favourite B-town celebs!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela tames the bling with a pair of classic black sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

How cool is that! Patralekhaa matches her white outfit with a pair of oversized white sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Trust Ranveer Singh to stick his unique sense of style by pairing his already colourful outfit with pink sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra looks adorable in her summer selfie, courtesy those big black sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

We aren't sure if Kartik Aaryan is napping or posing, but his rectangular glasses are LIT!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Want to look nerdy and sexy at the same time? Take a cue from Pooja Hegde and go for a pair of transparent sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan's chunky tortoiseshell sunglasses definitely belong in everyone's closet!

They're in vogue and a summer essential.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

If there's anyone who can pull off the funky sunglasses look other than Ranveer, it's Karan Johar.

Don't you guys agree?

Alia Bhatt, however, decides to play it safe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Smoking HAWT!

Ali Fazal should wear those pair of shades all year long because who's complaining. Right?