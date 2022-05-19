Like Urvashi's Shades And Bling?

Perk up your style this summer with a cool pair of sunglasses just like our favourite B-town celebs!
Urvashi Rautela tames the bling with a pair of classic black sunglasses.
How cool is that! Patralekhaa matches her white outfit with a pair of oversized white sunglasses.
Trust Ranveer Singh to stick his unique sense of style by pairing his already colourful outfit with pink sunglasses.
Priyanka Chopra looks adorable in her summer selfie, courtesy those big black sunglasses.
We aren't sure if Kartik Aaryan is napping or posing, but his rectangular glasses are LIT!
Want to look nerdy and sexy at the same time? Take a cue from Pooja Hegde and go for a pair of transparent sunglasses.
Soha Ali Khan's chunky tortoiseshell sunglasses definitely belong in everyone's closet!
They're in vogue and a summer essential.
If there's anyone who can pull off the funky sunglasses look other than Ranveer, it's Karan Johar.
Don't you guys agree?
Alia Bhatt, however, decides to play it safe.
Smoking HAWT!
Ali Fazal should wear those pair of shades all year long because who's complaining. Right?