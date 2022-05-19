News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aishwarya Paints Cannes PINK!

Aishwarya Paints Cannes PINK!

By Rediff Movies
May 19, 2022 11:56 IST
Before her red carpet appearance for Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick at the 75th Cannes film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to shock. In pink.

Please click on the images for a look at Aishwarya's photocall in Cannes.

 

IMAGE: Shocking pink. From head. To toe.
Apparently, the Valentino blazer Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is wearing costs Rs 4 lakhs.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her make-up was understated; nothing would detract from that outfit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is this one for the love of her life? We can see a little 'Aaradhya inspiration' here :)
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
