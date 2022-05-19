Aishwarya Paints Cannes PINK!

Before her red carpet appearance for Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick at the 75th Cannes film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to shock. In pink.

IMAGE: Shocking pink. From head. To toe.

Apparently, the Valentino blazer Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is wearing costs Rs 4 lakhs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

IMAGE: Her make-up was understated; nothing would detract from that outfit.

IMAGE: Is this one for the love of her life? We can see a little 'Aaradhya inspiration' here :)

