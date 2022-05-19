News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ravishing In Red: Hina@Cannes!

Ravishing In Red: Hina@Cannes!

By Rediff Movies
May 19, 2022 13:38 IST
Hina Khan knows how to make pretty pictures.

The actress, who made her debut at Cannes in 2019, is back for the poster launch of her film, Country Of Blind.

In a dramatic gown by Syrian fashion designer Rami Al Ali, Hina looks ready to rule.

Hina challenges the sky. Want a closer look? Do click on the pix.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
