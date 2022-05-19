Ravishing In Red: Hina@Cannes!

Hina Khan knows how to make pretty pictures.

The actress, who made her debut at Cannes in 2019, is back for the poster launch of her film, Country Of Blind.

In a dramatic gown by Syrian fashion designer Rami Al Ali, Hina looks ready to rule.

Hina challenges the sky. Want a closer look? Do click on the pix.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

