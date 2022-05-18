How Pooja Wooed Cannes!

India has a special place at this year's Cannes film festival, having been named 'country of honour' at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the marquee event.

Showcasing the Indian film industry is a 11-member delegation, led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Among its members is the effervescent Pooja Hegde.

Here she is on Day 2, enjoying sunny views of the French Riviera.

Please click on the images for a look at Pooja@Cannes.

IMAGE: Pooja soaked in the Cannes sun in this floral mini. The sleeved cape was a nice touch.

Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

IMAGE: Gold hoops, glossy makeup, pink lipstick and an overall cute look -- no wonder people couldn't stop looking at Ms Hegde.

Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

IMAGE: Pooja -- along with Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela -- danced at the inauguration of the India Pavilion at Cannes at the request of Manganiyar singer Mame Khan, who sang beautifully at the event.

Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters