Are You Ready For Shriya?

IMAGE: Shriya Saran shoots for her movie, Director R Chandru's Kabzaa with Upendra and Sudeep. The film has been made in seven languages and will release in September.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram
IMAGE: The beauty of Goa makes Madhuri Dixit play with her words: 'Do you sea what I see?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram
IMAGE: Esha Deol wishes parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini on their wedding anniversary. Read about their wedding here.
Dharmendra, who was shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, was recently hospitalised for suffering a muscle pull in his back. He is home, and well now.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter looks back at his New York stint.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram
IMAGE: Anil Kapoor shares a blast from the past.
Seen here is his wife Sunita, Krishna Raj Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture from his film Uunchai, which co-stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.
Yes, there's his famous kick again.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram
IMAGE: Tabu shares a picture with Akshaye Khanna who joins the cast of Drishyam 2 and writes, 'Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for #Drishyam2 Akshaye Khanna..#TrulyTalented.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram
IMAGE: Samantha, who turned 35 on April 29, has become 'older and wiser'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram