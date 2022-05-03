News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Are You Ready For Shriya?

Are You Ready For Shriya?

By Rediff Movies
May 03, 2022 08:56 IST
Madhuri is in Goa... Esha wishes her parents... Anil Kapoor's priceless memory...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Shriya Saran shoots for her movie, Director R Chandru's Kabzaa with Upendra and Sudeep. The film has been made in seven languages and will release in September.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The beauty of Goa makes Madhuri Dixit play with her words: 'Do you sea what I see?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Esha Deol wishes parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini on their wedding anniversary. Read about their wedding here.
Dharmendra, who was shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, was recently hospitalised for suffering a muscle pull in his back. He is home, and well now.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter looks back at his New York stint.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor shares a blast from the past.
Seen here is his wife Sunita, Krishna Raj Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture from his film Uunchai, which co-stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.
Yes, there's his famous kick again.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tabu shares a picture with Akshaye Khanna who joins the cast of Drishyam 2 and writes, 'Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for #Drishyam2 Akshaye Khanna..#TrulyTalented.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Samantha, who turned 35 on April 29, has become 'older and wiser'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
April Fashion: Kareena, Anushka Go Desi
Coming In May: Aadha Ishq, Kashmir Files
Farhan, Shibani Out On A Date
'Thank god you were born'
Eid Special: Sheer Khurma Two Ways
RECAP: Alia's Life In The Last 4 Months
Foodies: You Must Visit Bara Handi!
Shah Rukh 'Dost Directing' Film?

At Huma, Aditi, Patra, Farah's Night Out

