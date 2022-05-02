News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Farhan, Shibani Out On A Date

Farhan, Shibani Out On A Date

By Rediff Movies
May 02, 2022 12:37 IST
Pradeep Bandekar spotted Sanjay Kapoor and family, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Urvashi Rautela, Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani... over the weekend.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, twin in black for a spot of dinner.
In an interesting interview (external link) to Elle magazine, Shibani spilt the beans on how after a couple of early dates, she had thought 'I don't think this is working and it's time to say bye-bye.'
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan's friend from the Maneckji Cooper school in Juhu and his producing partner of 22 years, with his wife Dolly Sidhwani.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: It was a night out for the Kapoors too!
Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor celebrate Maheep Kapoor's birthday with dinner.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan at a brand launch in Fort, south Mumbai.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal wraps up a shooting schedule and returns to wifey and Mumbai.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna, who features in the naughty Macho underwear ads with Vicky, was at Mumbai airport too.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Like Urvashi Rautela's airport fashion?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit, who celebrates her 55th (Mads, 55, no!!!!) birthday on the 15th, elegant in pink.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Suniel Shetty leaves town.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shweta Tiwari Sharma, super cool and casual.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi at a clinic.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Do Kunal Kemmu and Nora have the same doctor?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan take the Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2 promotions to The Kapil Sharma Show.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rajpal Yadav joined Ki-Ka on the show.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Director Anees Bazmee was there as well.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut launches the Dhaakad trailer.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kangana shares the stage with Producer Sohail Maklai, co-star Arjun Rampal, Director Razneesh Ghai , co-star Divya Dutta and Producer Deepak Mukut.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with fans outside a dubbing studio.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty in an LBD.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Umar Riaz and Zareen Khan promote their song Eid Ho Jayegi.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday flashes a smiles at the scrum of photographers waiting outside her dance class.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Govinda steps out to promote the dance film, Dehati Disco, which releases on May 27.
Directed by Manoj Sharma, Dehati Disco stars choreographer Ganesh Acharya.
Ahmed Khan, choreographer-turned-director, joins Govinda and Ganesh to promote the film.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
