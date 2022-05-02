April Fashion: Kareena, Anushka Go Desi

In April, Bolly town celebs attended weddings, promotional events and photo shoots while looking their stylishly best.

Who all impressed us with their fashion choices?

Namrata Thakker selects the best of April fashion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan attends cousin Ranbir Kapoor's wedding looking gorgeous in a timeless zari embroidered organza sari from Designer Manish Malhotra's collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma's bright pink salwar suit is a perfect summer outfit for any wedding occasion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor looks radiant in a black floral midi dress that can be worn all summer long because is all about comfort, ease and style!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani raises the temperature in a shimmery golden outfit during the promotions for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty knows how to slay a sparkling outfit like a pro.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Preet steps out to promote Runway 34 in a custom green corset gown with thigh-high slit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

We love Esha Gupta's chic summer style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Here's Katrina Kaif giving us major beachwear goals in her blue floral attire.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar's white ensemble is definitely a summer closet staple as it is casual, breezy and, of course, voguish.