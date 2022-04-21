Amitabh Wants YOU to LIKE Him!

How far will Amitabh Bachchan go for an Instagram 'like'?

Well, the 79-year old actor is ready to try anything, even kicking!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

The Big B posted a collage of pictures of himself trying to kick, and he explains, 'Seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those 'like' numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of 'likes'.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger, Bollywood's top action star, acknowledges Mr Bachchan's post, and writes 'Ok...had to take this opportunity and show off a little when the greatest star of our country and the greatest action hero had some generous words for me on a serious note sir if i still can kick like you even a few years later, it will be a blessing #legend #mrbachchan #blessed.'

Tiger's father Jackie Shroff also responded with 'Respect'.

Rohit Bose couldn't help but comment: 'Amitji the day someone comes even close to the Aakhri Rasta kick to break down the door, I'll retire and move to the mountains!'

Action director Sham Kaushal writes, 'Amit Phaji, Ur an inspiration for the present generation & the coming generations. Love & respect.'

There were 234,621 likes in an hour already to AB's post, so it looks like he's achieved his target.