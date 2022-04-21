News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Amitabh Wants YOU to LIKE Him!

Amitabh Wants YOU to LIKE Him!

By Rediff Movies
April 21, 2022 14:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

How far will Amitabh Bachchan go for an Instagram 'like'?

Well, the 79-year old actor is ready to try anything, even kicking!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

The Big B posted a collage of pictures of himself trying to kick, and he explains, 'Seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those 'like' numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of 'likes'.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger, Bollywood's top action star, acknowledges Mr Bachchan's post, and writes 'Ok...had to take this opportunity and show off a little when the greatest star of our country and the greatest action hero had some generous words for me on a serious note sir if i still can kick like you even a few years later, it will be a blessing #legend #mrbachchan #blessed.'

Tiger's father Jackie Shroff also responded with 'Respect'.

Rohit Bose couldn't help but comment: 'Amitji the day someone comes even close to the Aakhri Rasta kick to break down the door, I'll retire and move to the mountains!'

Action director Sham Kaushal writes, 'Amit Phaji, Ur an inspiration for the present generation & the coming generations. Love & respect.'

There were 234,621 likes in an hour already to AB's post, so it looks like he's achieved his target.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Bollywood's Intimate Home Weddings
Bollywood's Intimate Home Weddings
Alia-Ranbir Movies Coming Soon!
Alia-Ranbir Movies Coming Soon!
Meet Ranveer's Co-Star Shalini Pandey
Meet Ranveer's Co-Star Shalini Pandey
LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J-K
LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J-K
'Russia's 19th century tactics in 21st century war'
'Russia's 19th century tactics in 21st century war'
SC to take 'serious view' of Jahangirpuri demolition
SC to take 'serious view' of Jahangirpuri demolition
Govt to take call on LIC IPO timing this week
Govt to take call on LIC IPO timing this week

More like this

Joining Rohit Shetty's Cops World Is...

Joining Rohit Shetty's Cops World Is...

'A Never-Seen-Before Ranveer'

'A Never-Seen-Before Ranveer'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances