At Huma, Aditi, Patralekhaa, Farah's Night Out

Bollywood just got itself a new circle of BFFs!
Just who are they? Please click on the images to find out!
IMAGE: Patralekhaa writes of Huma Qureshi, Farah Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari and herself: 'Life is beautiful when you have beautiful friends.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram
IMAGE: The girls dined out at Mumbai's Greek restaurant OPA Kipos, which has a unique tradition: You get to smash plates!
Lounging in its beautiful white and blue interiors, Huma writes, 'The best girlfriends are those that send you an amazing dress when you cry 'I have nothing to wear' @sanamratansi
'And the other mad one who supports your impromptu photo-shoot without caring a damn about where you are @patralekhaa ;-)
'I love my #girls #sisters #sisterhood @farahkhankunder for being our OLA entertainment forever !!
'@aditiraohydari for being the gentle soul that you are.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram
IMAGE: Farah Khan writes of the fun girls' night out: 'Girls just wanna hav fun! As long as we r back home by 10.30 @patralekhaa @aditiraohydari @iamhumaq thanks for buying me dinner.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram