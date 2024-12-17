News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » When Aditi, Amyra Talk Without Saying A Word...

When Aditi, Amyra Talk Without Saying A Word...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
Last updated on: December 17, 2024 08:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Inspired by Bollywood's love for drama, the slit dress has become a wardrobe essential for those who wish to make an unforgettable entrance.

In the world of fashion, few styles make an impression like a little peek-a-boo that evokes sensuality and an air of sophistication.

Whether it's a daring high slit or a subtle cut, this trend celebrates the beauty of movement and the power of a well-placed detail.

The slit dress is more than just a garment; it's an attitude that's perfect for the party season.

Pashmina Roshan

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan is draped in a teal green halterneck gown that looks like it was made for the red carpet. The thigh-high slit and the gorgeous back seal the deal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

 

Aditi Budhathoki

IMAGE: In a purple cowl neck gown that showcases her legs, Aditi Budhathoki is pure sass. The drape falls like poetry and she owns every step. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Budhathoki/Instagram

 

Aditi Budhathoki

IMAGE: The neckline is as naughty as the slit in Aditi's outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Budhathoki/Instagram

 

Amyra Dastur

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur is playful yet commanding in her applique dress. That bow makes as much a statement as her gorgeous pins. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

 

Sunny Leone

IMAGE: Sunny Leone looks like a dream floating through clouds in her pastel blue silk maxi gown. The puffy, liquid-glossy fabric catches the light just right. The daring slit and waist reveal will turn a chilly winter day into steaming summer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Midnight strikes and there's Alia Bhatt is glowing like a constellation in a dark blue gown sprinkled with rhinestones. She's the star of the night and the world can't look away. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Who said pink can't be powerful? Pooja Hegde is rewriting the rulebook in a pink co-ords slit skirt and blazer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: If molten gold had a form, this would be it. Shanaya Kapoor is spelling glamour with a capital G. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram

 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

IMAGE: Draped to perfection in black sari gown and strappy heels, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's every bit the pataka we know we know her to be. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: In a cut-out dress that hugs her curves, Malavika Mohanan balances this bold look beautifully. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
COMMENT
Print this article
It's Time For Band, Bajaa And The Maximalist Bride
It's Time For Band, Bajaa And The Maximalist Bride
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...
PIX: Rahul, Jadeja lead India's recovery on Day 4
PIX: Rahul, Jadeja lead India's recovery on Day 4
Dreams Do Come True In Dharavi!
Dreams Do Come True In Dharavi!
The ambitious plans of Flipkart-backed super.money
The ambitious plans of Flipkart-backed super.money
Rohit's Struggles Sink India Deeper
Rohit's Struggles Sink India Deeper
More like this
Bestie's Shaadi? Sukriti, Sreeleela Have Some Tips
Bestie's Shaadi? Sukriti, Sreeleela Have Some Tips
Will P V Sindhu Be The Coolest Bride?
Will P V Sindhu Be The Coolest Bride?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances