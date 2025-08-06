When A Draw Is A Win! Life Lessons From Team India

The India-England Test series 2025 wasn't just cricket -- it was grit, growth and glory wrapped in whites, says Deep Malhotra.

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrates its victory over England after Gus Atkinson is bowled by Mohammed Siraj to draw the Test series 2-2. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The India vs England Test series wasn't just a sporting spectacle -- it was a life lesson playing out in whites over five gripping matches.

What began with a depleted Indian side missing some of its most celebrated names ended with a score line of 2-2 that felt more like a victory than a draw.

More importantly, it left behind a trail of inspiration, reminding us that cricket, like life, is a test of character.

Here are the key life lessons the Anderson-Tendulkar Test series served up.

1. Perseverance is key

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj in action during the third Test at Lords. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

In this series, Mohammed Siraj was more than just a bowler; he represented perseverance.

He continued to come in, ball after ball, session after session, bowling 185.3 overs or 47 IPL matches. Every step served as a reminder that perseverance triumphs over fleeting genius.

His five wicket haul on the last day wasn't an anomaly; it was the result of perseverance paying off.

Not giving up is often what distinguishes winners from losers in life, especially in situations where nothing seems to work.

2. No big names? No problem

IMAGE: Captain Shubman Gill and Player of the Match Mohammed Siraj celebrate India's narrowest Test win by six runs at The Oval on August 4, 2025. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

First, there was no Rohit Sharma.

Then, Virat Kohli.

In two of the five games, Jasprit Bumrah was absent.

The finale did not feature Rishabh Pant, who was injured in the fourth Test.

The Indian team, however, performed spectacularly.

The shadow that conceals talent can occasionally be lifted when giants are absent. The hungry, determined and fearless young guns took centre stage, demonstrating that you too can be a legend when there is no pressure to live up to the legends.

The lesson is straightforward: Every void is a call to rise.

3. Lead, don't manage

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Shubman Gill became the highest run-scorer of the series and did more than just captain the team; he led from the front.

He set a personal tone in addition to a tactical one.

Each run he scored gave his team confidence.

When new leadership appears in any field, it must first demonstrate that it can lead by example. The dressing room listened as Gill's bat spoke.

4. Consistency outweighs intensity

IMAGE: K L Rahul in action during the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

K L Rahul stood like a lighthouse -- quiet, steady, unwavering -- while other players displayed flashes of brilliance.

Although his contributions did not garner much attention, they laid the groundwork for India's stability.

He played the part of the experienced elder, provided strong starts and anchored innings.

Rahul's lesson: Not all heroes shine; some quietly provide the foundation for others to do so.

5. Action, not words, show grit

IMAGE: He may have suffered a fracture but Rishabh Pant's spirit was unbreakable. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Rishabh Pant's 50 with a broken toe was about more than just a number; it was about the message he conveyed.

Limping between wickets with a bandaged foot, he continued to fight.

You can deliver ferocious speeches or emotional motivational talks but the real inspiration comes when you walk the talk.

You encourage others to go beyond their comfort zone when you arrive broken but resolute.

6. Milestones matter; push for them

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates a century in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar came under fire when they chose to chase their centuries rather than shaking hands for a draw.

But you have to seize your moment sometimes.

A milestone is symbolic, not just personal. Their 100s were statements of intent, not a paean to their respective egos.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar in action during the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Additionally, they made sure India had a strong finish while critics argued over handshakes.

You don't always need permission to go the distance in life; sometimes you just need courage.

8. Setbacks are just setups for comebacks

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates Zak Crawley's wicket off the last ball on the fourth day in the fifth Test at The Oval, August 3, 2025. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Let's talk about Siraj again.

He nearly became the antagonist after a missed catch at a crucial moment.

However, pressure served as his engine rather than shattering him. He felt he owed his team a victory and he delivered it; he returned stronger.

That last-day fifer was transformation rather than atonement.

Your low points are your ignition, not your end.

Siraj rewrote the story instead of merely altering it.

7. A draw can be a victory

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, August 4, 2025. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

On paper, a 2-2 result might appear even but context makes it more significant.

Even before the first ball was bowled, this team was written off -- a young team without its stars playing against an England team at full strength.

What came next was resurgence, not survival.

The match didn't end in a draw; it ended in a win.

Resilience was redefined by this underdog tale. Even though life doesn't always give you a definite victory, you've still won if you've come out stronger.

The final over: The bigger picture

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with Shubman Gill and Team India after taking Gus Atkinson's wicket. India won the match and drew the Test series. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Although cricket is frequently referred to as a gentleman's game, it is also a human game -- flawed, passionate and genuine.

This Test series between England and India was as much a battle of emotions as it was a battle on the scoreboard.

We learnt that leadership isn't a title, it's behaviour; that teamwork shines brightest under pressure; that individual failures can fuel collective success.

Keep this Test series in mind whether you're in a boardroom, making a pitch or dealing with the challenges of everyday life. Because, sometimes, the greatest triumphs are achieved when you defy the odds, stand tall and show the world what you're made of rather than when you annihilate the opposition.

Deep Malhotra is the author of Brick, Cement & Dotcom: The Unspoken Dark Realities Of Entrepreneurship.

The co-founder of BeckFriends.com and the Gemini Group, he has over two decades of entrepreneurial and start-up experience.