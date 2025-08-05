England V India 2025 Will Be Talked About For Years

Across five fiercely contested Tests, more than 7,000 runs were scored, including a record-equalling 21 individual centuries.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill with Ben Stokes after India won the match to draw the Test series. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series will go down as one of the greatest Test battles of the modern era -- a five match epic packed into seven unforgettable weeks of relentless, see-sawing drama, culminating in a thrilling six-run win for India at The Oval to square the series 2-2.

Across five fiercely contested Tests, more than 7,000 runs were scored, including a record-equalling 21 individual centuries.

Every match stretched into a gripping fifth day. The sun shone, the stands were full, and the cricket -- emotional, enthralling, and endlessly unpredictable -- captured imaginations around the world.

The series turned out to be one of the most intensely fought and drama-filled showdowns in recent times.

Brendon McCullum, the England coach and former New Zealand batter, summed it up perfectly in his chat with Sky Sports: 'That is the best five match Test series I have ever been a part of and witnessed. It just oscillated so much right throughout the six weeks and I felt it had everything.

'I thought there was quite a lot of hostilities at times, camaraderie at times, great cricket at times, there was some average cricket because of the pressure both sides were under.

'We knew it was going to be hard coming into the series, we knew they were going to test us physically and mentally. I think it tested both teams a lot more than what was expected. It was a cracking series and I think 2-2 was a fair reflection.'

India Captain Shubman Gill echoed the sentiment at the post-match press conference, his voice tinged with emotion and exhaustion, 'There are moments like this when you feel the journey is worth it,' he said, summing up the collective grit, belief, and heartbreak endured over the course of the series.

Yes, tempers flared, as they often do under pressure, but this was a series that showcased everything that makes Test cricket the sport's most demanding and dramatic format.

In an era dominated by white-ball spectacle, this hard-fought summer was a stirring reminder of the timeless magic of the red-ball game -- and a powerful argument for why Test cricket still matters.

Here's how the saga unfolded...

1st Test: Duckett's Dazzling 149 Seals Epic Run Chase as England Stun India in Headingley Thriller

IMAGE: Joe Root and Jamie Smith celebrate winning the first Test in Leeds. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

It began at Headingley with the promise of a classic -- and it delivered one of the greatest finishes in recent Test memory. On a pitch that flattened out but never fully surrendered, England pulled off a jaw-dropping chase of 371 to beat India by five wickets and go 1-0 up in the series.

At the heart of it all was Ben Duckett's masterclass -- a scintillating 149 that anchored England's second-highest successful Test chase of all time.

India had their moments. Three of their batters notched centuries in the first innings as they piled up 471 (Jaiswal 101, Gill 147, Pant 134). But then came a collapse that would become a recurring nightmare throughout the series -- they lost seven wickets for 41 runs to surrender control.

England replied with 465 of their own, thanks to Ollie Pope's 106 and Harry Brook 99 and handy contributions across the board, before K L Rahul's 137 and Rishabh Pant's second hundred of the match took India to 364 in their second dig. Once again, the collapse haunted them: 6 wickets for just 31 runs.

Set a target of 371, England resumed the final day on 21 without loss, still 350 away. Tension gripped the stadium, with rain only briefly intervening twice. Then Duckett launched his assault.

IMAGE: Ben Duckett celebrates his century. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

It was an innings of remarkable poise and power. He was brutal on width, fearless against spin, and for much of the chase, made the target look almost comfortable. But just when India began to feel the pressure, Shardul Thakur injected life into the contest -- dismissing Duckett and Harry Brook with successive deliveries to reduce England from 206/2 to 253/4. The mood shifted.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes then mounted a calm, calculated rebuild under increasingly overcast skies. But Stokes, edgy against Ravindra Jadeja, eventually succumbed to a mistimed reverse sweep with the target still 69 away. The match hung in the balance.

Enter Jamie Smith. On debut, under high pressure, he showed astonishing poise. Alongside Root -- unflustered and unbeaten on 53 -- Smith (44*) chipped away at the target. India had one last card to play: The second new ball. But with only 22 needed, it came too late. England crossed the line with 14 overs to spare.

There were what-ifs aplenty for India. Duckett could have been caught on 97 had Yashasvi Jaiswal not fumbled a top-edged pull on the rope. Jasprit Bumrah, curiously subdued, went wicketless and was off the field when the new ball became available.

The supporting cast -- Prasidh Krishna, who bowled Zake Crawley and trapped Pope with a late inswinger, and Shardul with his double-strike -- gave India hope. But it wasn't enough.

England's chase was smart, aggressive, and ruthlessly efficient -- a testament to Stokes' call for 'cricketing intelligence.'

In the end, it was Root and debutant Smith who guided them home with authority, cool heads prevailing where chaos loomed. For Shubman Gill, captaining India for the first time, the narrow misses hurt -- very boundary England struck late on was a body blow.

A classic Test. A record chase. And a reminder that when Bazball clicks, no total is truly safe.

2nd Test: Gill's Batting Masterclass, Akash Deep's Breakthrough: India Crush England by 336 Runs at Edgbaston

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century at Edgbaston. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

If the first Test was a nerve-shredder, the second was anything but. At Edgbaston, India delivered a clinical, all-round performance to flatten England by 336 runs -- their first-ever Test win at the venue -- and level the series 1-1 in emphatic style.

Leading from the front, Gill produced a batting exhibition for the ages. His monumental 269 in India's first innings powered the visitors to a towering 587. It was a captain's knock filled with elegance, composure, and relentless scoring. England's reply was spirited but insufficient -- Brook's fluent 158 and Smith's 184 held the innings together, yet the hosts were bowled out for 407, conceding a daunting 180 run lead.

Gill wasn't done. In the second innings, he followed up with a crisp 161, taking his match tally to an astonishing 430 runs -- the highest ever by an Indian captain in a single Test. With India declaring at 327/6, England were set a near-impossible target of 608 runs.

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates Joe Root's wicket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

That's when Akash Deep took over. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested, the young pacer stepped into the spotlight and produced the spell of his life. He ripped through England's top order, dismissing four of the top five, and returned later to remove their last hope -- Jamie Smith, who fought hard for his 88.

Akash finished with 6/99 in the second innings and a match haul of 10/187 -- his maiden 10 wicket haul in Tests.

England folded for 271 just before tea on the final day, sealing India's mammoth 336 run victory. After the heartbreak at Headingley, this was a resounding statement -- Gill's side was not just resilient, but ruthless when it mattered most.

3rd Test: England Edge India by 22 Runs in Lord's Classic

IMAGE: Shoaib Bashir celebrates taking the last wicket of Mohammed Siraj to win the Test. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

At Lord's, a riveting contest ended in heartbreak for India -- and sheer relief for England. This was a Test that ebbed and flowed like few others, packed with drama, defiance, and finally, devastation.

Both teams posted identical first innings scores of 387 -- only the ninth time in Test history that has happened. Joe Root's gritty 104 and Rahul's composed 100 stood out on a pitch that offered little pace or bounce.

England, however, crumbled in their second innings, managing just 192 and setting India a seemingly modest target of 193. But as had become a theme in this series, the pendulum swung once again.

By stumps on Day 4, India had stumbled to 58 for 4, the chase looking anything but straightforward.

On the final day, it became a war of nerves. India collapsed to 112 for 8 by lunch, still 81 runs adrift. But then came Ravindra Jadeja -- calm, resilient, unshakable. His unbeaten 61 off 181 balls was a masterclass in rearguard batting.

With Jasprit Bumrah for company, he inched India closer, one gritty run at a time. The pair added 35 priceless runs. England grew anxious. The crowd fell silent.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes shakes hands with Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Then, Ben Stokes intervened. Firing himself up for a relentless 10 over spell, he finally broke the stand -- inducing a top edge from Bumrah. Hope still flickered as Mohammed Siraj walked in, arm bruised from a Jofra Archer blow, but swinging gamely.

And then it happened. A Shoaib Bashir delivery reared up awkwardly, Siraj tried to fend, the ball kissed the glove, then the pad, and finally trickled onto the stumps. Bail dislodged. Match done. England by 22 runs. The series, now 2-1 in their favour.

Lord's erupted. India stood frozen. Bashir, playing through a broken finger, had delivered the final blow and walked off a hero.

It was a brutal end to one of India's greatest fourth innings fightbacks in recent memory. But also a reminder: This team doesn't quit.

As the series moved to Old Trafford, the bruises were raw, the series alive, and the fight far from over.

4th Test: Old Trafford: India's Grit Forces Series-Deciding Finale at The Oval

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant walks out to bat on Day 2 of the fourth Test in Manchester. Photograph: BCCI/X

At Old Trafford, the bat ruled again. India posted a solid 358 before Rishabh Pant delivered a moment of immense courage.

Pant, who had retired hurt on 37 after a full toss struck his right foot during a reverse sweep attempt, returned to bat with a fractured foot. Visibly in pain and unable to run freely, he dragged himself to 54, adding 35 valuable runs before falling on the final morning. His injury ruled him out of the final Test, but the grit he showed lifted the team.

England responded in emphatic fashion with 669 -- led by Joe Root's masterful 150 and Ben Stokes' 141. Chris Woakes then rocked India's second innings with a double strike in the very first over, reducing them to 0 for 2. But Shubman Gill (103) and KL Rahul (90) launched a superb recovery.

Stokes, who had earlier taken a five wicket haul and scored a century before retiring hurt, returned to bowl despite shoulder pain. He delivered a spirited spell on the final day, dismissing Rahul and testing Gill with steep bounce.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja (107 not out off 185) and Washington Sundar (101 not out off 206) fought valiantly to pull off a memorable draw in the fourth Test against England in Manchester. Photograph: BCCI/X

When Gill and Rahul both fell early on Day Five, India were still far behind. But Jadeja and Washington Sundar had other ideas. Batting with poise and patience, they turned the game on its head.

England's injury-depleted attack couldn't break the Jadeja-Washington stand. Even a draw offer from Stokes in the final hour was declined, as Gill signalled for the batters to complete their centuries.

In bizarre scenes, Brook bowled gentle lobs, allowing India's batters to reach milestones. Jadeja brought up his hundred with a straight six; Washington followed with a quiet raise of the bat.

India ended the game at 396/6, securing a draw after surviving five punishing sessions.

It was an anticlimactic finish to a compelling Test, but it spoke volumes of India's resilience. Just days after looking drained and trailing on Day 4, they found the reserves to bat England out of the match. Tempers flared in the final hour, but India had wrestled back belief.

With the series at 2-1 in England's favour, both sides limped towards the final Test at The Oval. England were without Stokes and Jofra Archer, while India missed Pant and Bumrah. What followed would be a finale for the ages.

5th Test: The Oval Thriller: India Edge England by Six Runs to Square Series 2-2

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval in London. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

In one of the most gripping finales in recent Test history, India pulled off a sensational six run win over England at The Oval to level the series 2-2.

The match swung wildly across five drama-packed days, culminating in a nerve-shredding climax on Monday, sealed by Mohammed Siraj's searing yorker that shattered Gus Atkinson's off stump.

India were put into bat first under gloomy skies and on a seaming green-top Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) and Rahul (14) fell early. Gill was run out for 21 after a risky single. But Karun Nair, under pressure after being dropped for the fourth Test, stood tall with a composed 52* off 98 balls, helping India to a patchy 204/6 at stumps on a rain-interrupted Day 1.

Gus Atkinson was England's standout bowler with 2/33, while Chris Woakes injured his shoulder late in the day.

India added just 20 runs on Day 2 before being bowled out for 224. Atkinson mopped up the tail to complete a deserved five wicket haul (5/33). England, in response, rocketed to 92/0 in just 12 overs, with Crawley (64) and Duckett (43) at their fluent best.

But India, as they have done all series, hit back. Siraj (4/86), Prasidh Krishna (4/62), and Akash Deep (1/80) triggered a collapse as England folded for 247. Jaiswal then counterattacked with a fluent 51* off 55 balls, guiding India to 75/2 at stumps -- 52 runs ahead.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 164-ball 118 against England in the fifth Test contained 14 boundaries and two sixes. Photograph: BCCI/X

Day 3 belonged to the visitors. Jaiswal converted his overnight score into a magnificent 118 off 164 balls. Nightwatchman Akash Deep surprised England with a swashbuckling 66 (94), his maiden Test fifty, while Washington Sundar smashed 53 off 46, peppered with sixes. India posted 396, setting England a stiff target of 374. Siraj gave India the perfect finish to the day, castling Crawley late to reduce England to 50/1.

Day 4 saw the hosts fight back hard. Prasidh and Siraj struck early, but then came the partnership that nearly sealed it for England -- Harry Brook (111 off 98) and Joe Root (105) stitched a breathtaking 195 run stand.

Brook, reprieved on 19 after Siraj stepped on the rope while taking a catch, punished India. But with the second new ball, India clawed back: Brook fell to Akash Deep, Jacob Bethell was bowled by Krishna, and Root edged behind after reaching his 39th Test ton.

England were 339/6 at stumps, needing 35 runs, with India needing four wickets. Rain stopped play, setting up a grandstand finish.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj bowled his heart out in the Oval Test. Photograph: BCCI/X

On the final day, England started as favourites -- just 35 to get with four wickets in hand. They took eight off the first two balls. But Siraj flipped the script. He dismissed Jamie Smith (2) and Overton (9) in a fiery spell. Krishna then nailed Josh Tongue with a perfect yorker.

At 357/9, with 17 runs left, Woakes walked out with one arm in a sling, drawing applause for his bravery. Atkinson hit a six to bring the target down to 11. But then came Siraj, breathing fire.

At 11:56 am, he fired in a toe-crushing yorker that uprooted Atkinson's off stump, sealing a win by the narrowest of margins. The Oval erupted. The series ended 2-2. And Test cricket won.