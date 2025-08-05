HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bumrah breaks silence after India's epic series draw

Bumrah breaks silence after India's epic series draw

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 05, 2025 22:02 IST

x

‘We take back great memories...’: Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah hails India’s fighting spirit.Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah may have played only three Tests in the England series, but his impact was undeniable — and so was his pride.

 

After India pulled off a thrilling six-run win at The Oval to level the series 2-2, the pace ace called it “enthralling” and “competitive” in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Jasprit Bumrah

"Taking back great memories from a highly competitive and enthralling Test series! Looking forward to what's next," Bumrah wrote, summing up the mood in the Indian camp following the thrilling finale.

Despite featuring in only three of the five Tests due to workload management, Bumrah made a significant impact. He finished as the joint-fourth highest wicket-taker in the series, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 26.00, including a five-wicket haul (5/74).

Jasprit Bumrah

With captain Shubman Gill topping the run charts and Siraj leading the wickets tally, India closed out the summer with one of their most hard-fought away series draws in recent memory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

England V India 2025 Will Be Talked About For Years
England V India 2025 Will Be Talked About For Years
Only Siraj Clung To Belief. He Made Magic
Only Siraj Clung To Belief. He Made Magic
How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour
How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour
Oval Triumph Showcases Team India's Attitude
Oval Triumph Showcases Team India's Attitude
SEE: Team India's Impact Player of the Series
SEE: Team India's Impact Player of the Series

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Beyond India: 9 Of The Oldest Temples In The World

webstory image 2

Vivo Y400 5G Lands In India With 32 MP Selfie Power

webstory image 3

Spicy Mushroom Cutlets: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Mortal remains of Shibu Soren brought to his native village Nemra0:54

Mortal remains of Shibu Soren brought to his native...

FIRST LOOK of Kartavya Bhavan: India's most advanced Govt building!1:48

FIRST LOOK of Kartavya Bhavan: India's most advanced Govt...

Video: Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari's convoy attacked in Cooch Behar1:10

Video: Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari's convoy attacked in...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD