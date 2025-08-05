Bumrah breaks silence after India's epic series draw

‘We take back great memories...’: Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah hails India’s fighting spirit. Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah may have played only three Tests in the England series, but his impact was undeniable — and so was his pride.

After India pulled off a thrilling six-run win at The Oval to level the series 2-2, the pace ace called it “enthralling” and “competitive” in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"Taking back great memories from a highly competitive and enthralling Test series! Looking forward to what's next," Bumrah wrote, summing up the mood in the Indian camp following the thrilling finale.

Despite featuring in only three of the five Tests due to workload management, Bumrah made a significant impact. He finished as the joint-fourth highest wicket-taker in the series, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 26.00, including a five-wicket haul (5/74).

With captain Shubman Gill topping the run charts and Siraj leading the wickets tally, India closed out the summer with one of their most hard-fought away series draws in recent memory.