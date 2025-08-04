India's Narrowest Test Win Ever!

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with Shubman Gill. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

History was made at The Oval on Monday as India secured a six run win over England, a result that will be remembered for generations.

This wasn't just a victory to level the series at 2-2; it was a landmark moment for Indian Test cricket.

The thrilling, single-digit margin is the narrowest in India's 93-year Test history and also their first ever win in the final match of an away series, preventing England from securing a home series win over India.

A look at India's narrowest victories by run margin -- games that tested nerves, showcased grit, and etched unforgettable drama into Test history.

• 6 runs vs England, The Oval, 2025

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates taking Gus Atkinson's wicket to guide India to victory in The Oval Test. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

In an absolute humdinger at The Oval, India pulled off a sensational six run victory over England on the final day of the fifth Test, levelling the blockbuster five match series 2-2.

It marked the first time India had won the fifth match of a Test series away from home, and the win came in dramatic fashion -- defending 374 in a tense finish.

In 93 years of Indian Test cricket, this is the first time India have won a Test by a single digit margin. The 6 run victory is now the narrowest win by runs in India's Test history.

Mohammed Siraj (5/104) and Prasidh Krishna (4/126) delivered inspirational spells to derail England, who looked set for a famous win at 317/4, thanks to centuries from Joe Root (105) and Harry Brook (111).

• 13 runs vs Australia, Wankhede, 2004

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate winning the fourth Test against Australia in Mumbai, November 5, 2004. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

In a low-scoring thriller, Jason Gillespie led Australia's charge with four wickets in India's first innings, where Rahul Dravid top-scored with 31 as the hosts were bowled out for just 104.

Australia replied with 203, powered by Damien Martyn's 55, but Anil Kumble turned the match with a five wicket haul, ably supported by Murali Kartik, who claimed four.

In the second innings, India rallied to post 205, with V V S Laxman (69) and Sachin Tendulkar (55) providing the backbone.

Chasing 107, Australia crumbled under pressure -- Matthew Hayden scored 24, but the rest collapsed to 93 all out. Harbhajan Singh took five wickets, and Kartik added three more.

Murali Kartik was named Player of the Match for his all-round bowling performance (7 wickets total).

This match also marked the Test debut of India's current head coach Gautam Gambhir who scored 3 and 1.

• 28 runs vs England, Kolkata, 1972

India elected to bat first at the Eden Gardens. Farokh Engineer's composed 75 and Ajit Wadekar's 44 helped India post 210.

In response, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar's five wicket haul dismissed England for 174, giving India a narrow lead.

In their second innings, Salim Durrani's 53 lifted India to 155, setting England a target of 192.

Despite Tony Greig's valiant 63, England were bowled out for 163, handing India a famous victory.

Bishan Singh Bedi took five wickets, and Chandrasekhar backed him up with four, combining brilliantly to wrap up the match in India's favour.

• 31 runs vs Australia, Adelaide, 2018

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

India elected to bat first, and Cheteshwar Pujara anchored the innings with a brilliant 123, helping the team post 250 in the first innings.

In reply, Australia managed 235, with Travis Head scoring 72. India gained a slender 15 run lead.

In the second innings, Ajinkya Rahane scored a gritty 70, while Pujara continued his fine form with 71, guiding India to a total of 307. Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Australian bowlers, claiming 6 wickets.

Chasing 323 for victory, Australia were bowled out for 291, falling 31 runs short. Shaun Marsh top-scored with 60, but India held their nerve to clinch a hard-fought win.

Pujara was named Player of the Match for his outstanding twin knocks of 123 and 71.

• 37 runs v West Indies, Port of Spain, 2002

IMAGE: V V S Laxman celebrates his knock. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

The West Indies elected to field first, and India made the most of the opportunity. Sachin Tendulkar led the charge with a superb 117, supported by Rahul Dravid's 67 and V V S Laxman's 69, taking India to a first innings total of 339.

In reply, West Indies managed 245, with Brian Lara (52) and Carl Hooper (50) providing the key contributions.

In the second innings, Sourav Ganguly's 75 and Laxman's 74 helped India post 218, setting the West Indies a target of 313 runs.

Despite Shivnarine Chanderpaul's 67 and Chris Gayle's 52, the hosts fell short, bowled out for 275, handing India a memorable victory.

India's Narrowest Test Wins by Runs