Rohit announces Test retirement with immediate effect

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect ending all speculations about his future in the longest format.

The 38-year-old was India's most prolific Test batter in the second half of his career, scoring 4301 runs in 67 Tests with 12 hundreds and 18 half centuries at an average of 40.57.

Rohit captained India to the World Test Championship final against Australia and save the last couple of indifferent series against New Zealand at home and the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia.

India will have a new Test captain for the five-Test series in England with possible candidates being Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. PTI KHS PM MRM KHS PM

Indian cricket has been served a massive jolt ahead of the team's tour to England for the Test series next month.

The selectors of the Indian cricket team have decided to remove Rohit Sharma as Test captain, the Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

The report further stated that he may not travel with the team to England, and that the selectors decisions will get the nod of approval from the BCCI.

According to the report, the move is seen as a step to infuse fresh faces while replacing ageing players in the Test squad.

'The selectors’ thought process is clear. They want a new leader for the England tour and Rohit doesn’t fit in as a captain, especially considering his red-ball form. They want to groom a young leader for the next Test cycle and the selection committee has informed the BCCI that Rohit won’t lead the team,' The Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

In a recent chat on former Australian captain Michael Clarke’s podcast, Beyond 23, Rohit had talked about his excitement in leading an attack with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj in England.

But Rohit's deplorable form in red-ball in red-ball cricket may have forced this decision.

During India's tour to Australia in 2024-25, he averaged just 6.20 in five innings. He didn’t travel to Australia last year for the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child and Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the innings.

When he returned for the second Test, Rohit demoted himself in the batting order, before returning as opener for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. He eventually dropped himself for the final Test in Sydney.

In the home Test series against New Zealand prior to that, he averaged just 15.16 in three Tests.

On May 6, head coach Gautam Gambhir had said any decision regarding Rohit’s future iwould be taken by the selectors.

'First things first, a coach’s job isn’t selecting the team. It is the job of the selectors to select. The coach only selects the 11 who will play a match. Neither those who coached before me were selectors nor am I a selector,' Gambhir said at ABP News India At 2047 Summit.

'Till the time they (Rohit and Virat Kohli) are performing, they should be a part of the team. When you start and when you end is your individual decision. No coach, no selector, no BCCI can tell you when you should call it quits. If you perform, then why 40, you can jolly well play till 45, who’s stopping you?' he added.