HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Turning Point? Siraj's Misstep Costs India Big

Turning Point? Siraj's Misstep Costs India Big

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 03, 2025 18:46 IST

x

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: A costly fielding lapse by Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

It was a moment that could’ve changed the tide — but instead, it flipped it the other way. On a gripping morning at The Oval, India struck twice to claw back control, only for a shocking boundary-rope blunder by Mohammed Siraj to let England off the hook.

Just as India threatened to take full control before lunch, a costly fielding lapse by Mohammed Siraj handed England a lifeline — and it couldn't have come at a worse time.

The dramatic moment unfolded on the first ball of the 35th over. Prasidh Krishna dug in a short delivery that Harry Brook top-edged towards long leg. As the ball sailed toward Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh began celebrating, confident the catch was a formality.

 

Siraj did complete the catch — but heartbreak followed. Unaware of his proximity to the boundary rope, Siraj’s back foot made contact with it just as he caught the ball, converting a potential wicket into a six.

The horror was immediate. Siraj froze, then buried his face in his palms, avoiding eye contact with teammates. Prasidh stood stunned, his celebration cut short. In the Indian dressing room, head coach Gautam Gambhir looked shell-shocked, unable to believe what he’d witnessed.

The miss proved doubly costly as Brook capitalised instantly, dispatching two boundaries in the same over to shift pressure back onto India.

At the lunch break, with the match finely poised, Siraj approached Prasidh to apologise. The two shared a quiet hug — a gesture of unity in a high-pressure moment.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PHOTOS: Siraj, Prasidh rock England early on Day 4
PHOTOS: Siraj, Prasidh rock England early on Day 4
Gavaskar's rare gift for Shubman Gill
Gavaskar's rare gift for Shubman Gill
'The Indian team is in good hands'
'The Indian team is in good hands'
Nayar reveals KL Rahul's secret to England success
Nayar reveals KL Rahul's secret to England success
Gooch sees similarity in Siraj and Stokes
Gooch sees similarity in Siraj and Stokes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 2

Lasts Longer, Plays Harder: Moto G86 Power Phone

webstory image 3

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

VIDEOS

Drone view of Kallanai Dam, the oldest dam in the world1:47

Drone view of Kallanai Dam, the oldest dam in the world

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time2:49

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time

WATCH: Rohit Sharma makes an appearance at Oval for IND vs ENG Test0:33

WATCH: Rohit Sharma makes an appearance at Oval for IND...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD