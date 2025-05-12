HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket

Last updated on: May 12, 2025 12:40 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli shared his gratitude and the lessons learned along the way in an emotional Instagram post. Photograph: BCCI

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket, ending a spectacular run in the format which celebrated him as its saviour at a time when T20 cricket took centre-stage globally.

The 36-year-old Kohli, who admitted that it wasn't an easy call to make, turned up in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85. He will now only play in ODIs, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year.

Reflecting on his 14-year Test career, Kohli shared his gratitude and the lessons learned along the way in an emotional Instagram post.

 

'It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,' Kohli said in an Instagram post.

'As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.'

'I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way,' he said.

'I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off.'

Virat Kohli


Virat Kohli’s final Test assignment came on a subdued note—a largely underwhelming tour of Australia where he managed just a solitary century. For a player once expected to breeze past the 10,000-run milestone, he bows out well short of that mark, a reminder of how unpredictable even the greatest careers can be.

Yet, numbers alone can’t measure Kohli’s impact on the longest format. The right-hander retires as a true titan of Test cricket, with a record seven double centuries—the most by an Indian.

He stands clear of legends like Sunil Gavaskar (4), Sachin Tendulkar (6), Virender Sehwag (6), and Rahul Dravid (5), underlining his ability to convert dominance into monumental knocks.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli signs off as a giant of the format with seven double hundreds. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Kohli's significance extended well beyond stats. At a time when the lure of T20 leagues became overpowering, and attention spans shortened, his unwavering passion for Test cricket was magnetic.

His fierce commitment and intensity helped keep the format alive for a new generation of fans, making whites relevant in a world increasingly awash with colored jerseys.

Kohli’s exit marks another major chapter closed in Indian cricket’s red-ball history.

His retirement follows those of Ravichandran Ashwin (December) and Rohit Sharma (last week), signaling the end of an era where India not only conquered the Test arena—but redefined its spirit.

