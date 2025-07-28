HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rishabh Pant out of fifth Test due to fracture in right foot: BCCI

July 28, 2025 00:02 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant fractured a toe in his right foot after he missed the reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes on the opening day of the fourth Test. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England with injury, the BCCI announced on Sunday.

India batted out the entire fifth day to earn a creditable draw against England in the fourth Test in Manchester on Sunday to keep the five-match series alive. England lead the series 2-1, with the fifth Test at the Oval, scheduled to start on Thursday, July 31.

Pant fractured a toe in his right foot after he missed the reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes on the opening day of the fourth Test on

Wednesday. 

Despite the injury, a brave Pant walked out to bat on the second day. He had everyone stand up and applaud his batting heroics by completing a half-century with a broken foot on Thursday after retiring hurt on 37 the previous day.

'Rishabh Pant, who sustained a fracture to his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test of the series,' said BCCI in a media release.

 

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan has been called in as cover for the injured Pant for the fifth Test.

The 29-year-old Jagadeesan, who opens for Tamil Nadu, has played 52 first-class matches in which he accumulated 3,373 runs at an average of 47.50. His highest score is 321.

