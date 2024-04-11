News
What's On Your Eid Menu?

By REDIFF FOOD
April 11, 2024 16:29 IST
Eid Mubarak!

While you celebrate the day, we hope your festive menu features some or all of these dishes we have for you.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyran/Instagram

Biryani is a celebratory staple on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

But don't just stick to the traditional Mutton Biryani, Lamb Biryani or Chicken Biryani.

Try out a Nawabi Biryani!

A Raw Jackfruit Dum Biryani can add a fresh angle to your feast too, especially with the juicy chunks of jackfruit that can be easily mistaken for meat.

Treat your family to the vibrant Maqluba, a traditional Middle-Eastern preparation of rice, meat and fried vegetables. It's garnished with nuts, served upside-down like a savoury biryani cake, with creamy labneh, a kind of raita.

A one-pot meal, it is to be had with a side of lip-smacking starters like maybeLamb Sambousek, a meat-filled, deep-fried pastry, and Rakakat, crispy rolls filled with cheese and spice.

The satisfying, simple homestyle Chicken Curry is a must, and so is Mutton Kheema. Pair with warm rotis, parathas or naans.

Pack in the flavours with starters like the Sandalwood Kebabs, Fatet Hummus, Mutton Patties, Mutton Chapli Kebabs and Chicken Shawarma.

If you have the time to experiment, you can always opt for Chicken Moon Pie, Butter Paper Chicken and Cosmic Chicken -- they make for great party foods.

Cheese lovers can try Chicken Cheesy Rolls and Cheesy Chicken Canapes.

Sheer Khurma for meetha is always, of course, a safe bet, but how about some Khajur Ki Kheer or Banana Kheer that's perfect for the special occasion?

Old favourites Falooda, Lab-e-Shireen and Caramel Custard will add chaar chand to your dinner menu.

Orange Kulfi and Apricot Mubalabiya are refreshing desserts you must try this season.

Those of you who are worried about the calories can go for Sugarfree Falooda.

REDIFF FOOD
