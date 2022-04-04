Sangita Agrawal's Frozen Orange Kulfi

Conjured from fresh orange juice, with no added colours or essence, Sangita Agrawal's Orange Kulfi is a refreshing dessert you must try this season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangita Agrawal

Orange Kulfi

Servings: 4-5

Ingredients

1 l full-cream milk

80-90 gm sugar, adjust per taste

200 ml fresh orange juice, from roughly 4 to 5 oranges

1 orange, peeled and cut into small pieces

Method

Boil the milk in a heavy-bottomed saucepan and let it simmer on low to medium heat till it reduces to half in quantity.

Keep stirring occasionally.

Add the sugar gradually, depending on how sweet you would like the kulfi and continue to boil till it reduces further.

Take off heat and let the milk come to room temperature.

Preserve the orange peels to be filled with kulfi for freezing.

Or else use regular kulfi moulds.

Blend half of thickened milk along with the orange juice in a blender.

Add the remaining milk to this mixture.

Add the cut orange pieces of the last orange into the milk.

Pour the milk mixture into the orange peel shells or kulfi moulds and place in the freezer to set overnight.

If you do not have kulfi moulds, use paper cups and cover with cling wrap.

Serve the kulfi in the orange peel shells.

If you're using moulds/paper cups, de-mould and serve chilled.

Note: A few strands of saffron and a pinch of green cardamom powder might add extra spice if desired. Slivered pistachios is also a pleasant addition.

For sugar-free kulfi, you could replace the sugar with stevia and reduce the amount of orange juice being used and instead add the juice of a lime. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

For vegan kulfi, you could substitute the milk with almond milk or soy milk or even a thick coconut milk. These types of milk do not have to be boiled down, so skip that step. But do heat the milk with the sugar. The use of soy milk or almond milk or coconut milk will make the kulfi consistency closer to a sorbet.

Those watching their calories may want to use skimmed milk and not full-cream milk and opt for reasonably reduced quantities of honey instead of sugar.

Sangita Agrawal lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog Bliss of Cooking.